Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family To Challenge CBI’s Closure Report, Calls It ‘An Eyewash’

Nearly five years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death, his family has announced plans to legally challenge the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) closure report, which cleared actor Rhea Chakraborty of all charges. Calling the report “nothing but an eyewash,” the late actor’s family said they will move court against what they allege is an incomplete and unconvincing investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family challenges CBI's closure report

The CBI’s closure report, one of two filed in March this year, stated that there was no evidence to suggest that Rhea or any other accused illegally confined, threatened, or abetted Sushant’s suicide. The central agency also dismissed allegations of financial misconduct and theft. However, the family of the late actor strongly disagreed, calling the findings “shoddy” and “superficial.”

The family's lawyer Varun Singh told Hindustan Times, “This is nothing but an eyewash. If CBI really wanted to come out with the truth, it would have submitted all the supporting case documents, including chats, technical records, statements of witnesses, medical records, etc, in the court along with the final (closure) report, which they have not done. We will file a protest petition against this closure report, which is based on a shoddy investigation.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. The initial investigation by Mumbai Police concluded it was a case of suicide. Rhea Chakraborty, who had been living with him until a few days before his death, was later arrested under charges of abetment to suicide and drug use but was eventually granted bail. All charges against her and her brother Showik were later dropped.

What the CBI report revealed on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

According to Hindustan Times, CBI's closure report has these key findings from the investigation:

Rhea Left Sushant’s Home on June 8: The probe confirmed that Rhea and her brother Showik moved out of Sushant’s Bandra apartment on June 8 and did not have any further contact with him until his death on June 14. Sushant only spoke to Showik once on June 10 via WhatsApp.

Sushant’s Sister Stayed Till June 12: The agency noted that Sushant’s sister, Meetu Singh, stayed with him between June 8 and June 12. No other accused, including Rhea, Showik, or Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi, were present during this period.

No Financial Misconduct Proven: Addressing embezzlement allegations, the CBI clarified that Rhea took only her personal belongings — an Apple laptop and a wristwatch gifted by Sushant — when she left the flat. The agency found no evidence of dishonest removal of property.

Rhea Was Considered ‘Family’: The report also stated that Sushant had referred to Rhea as “part of the family.” His finances were handled by his chartered accountant and lawyer, and his manager made arrangements for their Europe trip in 2019 on his instructions. Therefore, the agency concluded that expenses related to Rhea could not be construed as cheating under IPC Section 420.

No Proof of Threat or Coercion: The CBI said no credible evidence, digital or otherwise, suggested that Rhea or anyone else had threatened or coerced Sushant. The family’s claims that Rhea threatened to reveal his medical records were categorized as “hearsay.”

In its conclusion, the CBI stated that there was no immediate provocation or abetment by any of the accused that could have driven Sushant to take his own life. “No evidence has come on record suggesting that Sushant was illegally confined or restrained in any manner by any of the accused or any other person,” the report read.

The matter is now expected to be heard before a Patna court on December 20, where Sushant’s family will formally challenge the CBI’s closure report.