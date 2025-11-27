'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar

Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Kumar Ketkar has claimed that the CIA and Mossad, the intelligence agencies of the US and Israel, were involved in a plot to ensure the Congress party’s defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He made the allegation on Wednesday during a Congress-organised event marking Constitution Day.

‘Congress Was on an Upward Trajectory’

Reflecting on the party’s earlier electoral performance, Ketkar noted how the Congress had steadily improved its tally through the 2000s.

He recalled that the party secured 145 seats in the 2004 general elections and went on to win 206 seats in 2009. According to him, if this upward trend had continued, the Congress could have crossed the 250-seat mark in 2014 and retained power comfortably.

Instead, the party’s numbers plunged to just 44 seats in the 2014 polls. “It was at that moment that the game began,” Ketkar alleged, suggesting the drastic drop was not a natural political outcome.

‘Foreign Agencies Didn’t Want Congress to Stay in Power’

Ketkar claimed that certain foreign agencies were determined to prevent the Congress from returning to office. “It was decided that under no circumstances should the Congress’s tally rise beyond 206 in 2014,” he said.

VIDEO | Congress leader Kumar Ketkar on Wednesday claimed that the CIA and the Mossad, the spy agencies of the United States and Israel respectively, had plotted the defeat of the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.



Speaking at an event organised by the Congress on the… pic.twitter.com/gDrrlDs5Dx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2025

According to him, these agencies held the belief that unless the Congress was brought down significantly, they would not be able to “play their games” in India. He alleged that both the CIA and Mossad had identified the need for political change in New Delhi to enable their influence and “implement their policies.”

‘Detailed Data Was Compiled on Constituencies’

He further alleged that Mossad had prepared extensive data on Indian states and constituencies, with the CIA doing the same. While acknowledging that there was some public dissatisfaction with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Ketkar argued that the level of discontent was not strong enough to justify the Congress’s steep fall from 206 to 44 seats.

“This was not the people’s mandate,” he insisted, contending that the scale of the party’s defeat could not be explained by domestic political factors alone.

Reference to Historical ‘Balkanisation’ Intent

Ketkar concluded his remarks by invoking a historical perspective, claiming that the British had long desired to see India fragmented or “Balkanised.” He suggested that the alleged activities of foreign intelligence agencies aligned with this broader historical intention.