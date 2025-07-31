The ever-glamorous Sunny Leone is riding a new wave of popularity, thanks to the sudden resurgence of her 2014 hit track 'Pink Lips' from the film 'Hate Story 2'. The song has found a new audience on Instagram Reels, where it has recently gone viral, sparking a revival of interest that even the actor didn’t see coming.

“I had no idea about it until my team and I were travelling together one day and my manager said, ‘Pink Lips is everywhere right now’. It didn’t make sense and I asked, why, what happened? But it was so exciting and after I found out, I went on Instagram and saw some clips. It was amazing,” Sunny shared.

Sunny Leone on Pink Lips

As the song gains momentum again, it has stirred nostalgia for the actor. Sunny recalls the challenges and joy of filming the track. “I remember everything that happened on that set. I still recall how difficult it was during rehearsals, sometimes even frustrating. But the choreography was so cool and after going on set, everything felt amazing. When we shot it, I never thought that it will go viral one day like this. I just want to thank everybody for bringing back this amazing song.”

Her enthusiasm doesn’t end there. Sunny expressed a unique wish, saying, “I want to get to the bottom and find that one person who revived it. I want to meet them and say thank you.”

Hitmaker Reflects on Her Musical Legacy

Sunny Leone’s filmography boasts several chartbusters that continue to enjoy popularity years after release. From Baby Doll in Ragini MMS 2 to Laila Main Laila in Raees, her musical moments have often defined her cinematic presence. “It does feel good as everywhere that I go, these songs get played,” she said, adding, “One of the first songs I did was Laila (from Shootout At Wadala, 2013), and it was John (Abraham) who had turned to me and said, ‘Trust me, people will be dancing and singing this song forever’. I didn't understand it at that time... But he was right in every single way.”

Viral Bollywood songs

While Sunny celebrates the viral success, she also notes the evolving nature of Bollywood's music culture. “When I first came into this industry... there was such a huge momentum behind releasing a song and it was incredible,” she recalls. “What’s happened lately... is that even though good songs come in, they just come and go. They're amazing, but they don't stick.”

Hoping for a return to the era of blockbuster songs, she adds, “I would love to see that time come back where people would just come, get excited about listening to a film’s music and go to the theatres to enjoy it on the big screen.”

With the digital world bringing old hits back into the spotlight, Sunny Leone finds herself unexpectedly at the center of a new viral moment—one that brings back fond memories while shining a light on the changing tides of film music promotion.