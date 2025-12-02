Sunjay Kapur Estate Row Deepens As Rani Kapur Claims Priya Sachdev Hid Funds

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSunjay Kapur Estate Row Deepens As Rani Kapur Claims Priya Sachdev Hid Funds

Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, told the Delhi High Court that Priya Sachdev has allegedly concealed the true extent of his assets, questioning how a man with a ₹60-crore salary left just ₹1.7 crore in his accounts.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The dispute over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate intensified on Monday, with his mother, Rani Kapur, levelling new allegations against his widow, Priya Sachdev. After being accused by Karisma Kapoor’s children of presenting a fabricated will, Priya now faces claims that she has withheld the true scale of Sunjay’s wealth.

According to Rani Kapur’s legal team, Sunjay drew an annual salary of ₹60 crore, yet the bank balance disclosed in court is barely above ₹1 crore—raising suspicions about missing assets.

‘Massive concealment,’ alleges Rani Kapur

Represented by Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, Rani told the Delhi High Court that Priya had allegedly hidden substantial financial information from the family and from the court.

Calling out the discrepancies, Gaggar said, “Massive concealment. This house (farmhouse in Delhi’s Rajokri area) is built by my late husband. There are more than 50 pieces of artwork there… This gentleman (Sunjay Kapur) had no life insurance, no rental income, and mutual funds? Just his salary was ₹60 crore, and we are saying that he has only ₹1.7 crore in his accounts.”

The counsel further implied that money may have been routed outside India, stating: “My Lady may seek details of 2 years, not just of Mr Kapur but also of Defendant No 1 (Priya Kapur) because the money has moved. Any interim order must be in the nature of status quo ante because the money has moved across borders, potentially.”

Dispute over family ‘tradition’

Gaggar also pushed back against Priya’s assertion that in the Kapur family, personal assets customarily passed from husbands to wives—something she cited by referring to how Sunjay’s father left everything to Rani.

“How can you compare the two? She (Priya Kapur) was married to Sunjay for seven years. This was his third and her second marriage. I was married to my husband for forty years. The distinction doesn’t end here. Our Will was registered. The witness to our Will was a person whom my husband had known for 30 years. Here, the witness says he wasn’t even associated with the company before 2022,” he argued.

Karisma’s children seek court restraint

The arguments were presented before Justice Jyoti Singh, who is hearing an interim injunction plea filed by Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan. They have asked the court to prevent Priya from creating any third-party rights over their late father’s assets. In the main suit, the siblings accuse Priya of forging and fabricating the will to cut them out of the inheritance.

The court is scheduled to take up the matter again on December 3.

Background of the dispute

Notices were previously issued to Priya Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, the executor named in the disputed will, after an earlier hearing on November 17. Samaira and Kiaan’s plea claims the will is fake and crafted to exclude them from Sunjay’s estate.

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of auto components giant Sona Comstar, passed away in June while playing polo in London. He and Karisma Kapoor were married from 2003 to 2016 and share two children. He later married Priya Sachdev in 2017.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
