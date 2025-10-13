Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: Children Point To Misspelt Names, Wrong Addresses In Will

Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: Children Point To Misspelt Names, Wrong Addresses In Will

Delhi High Court examines Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000-crore will amid claims of digital tampering, as his children challenge its authenticity.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 09:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Delhi High Court on Monday, October 13, took up the high-profile inheritance dispute of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, heir to the Sona BLW automotive empire. The focus now is on alleged digital tampering, as Sunjay’s children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, claim that a will diverting the ₹30,000-crore estate to his third wife, Priya Kapur, was “manufactured” and digitally altered. The petition also names Priya’s son, Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur, and executor Shradha Suri Marwah, challenging the authenticity of the March 21, 2025 document.

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the children, argued that the will was “not the product of the deceased’s hand or mind” but a “manufactured document” created on Nitin Sharma’s computer, who has no formal connection to Sunjay Kapur. “The file was created and altered on Sharma’s system on March 17, 2025 — the very day Sunjay was in Goa with his son Kiaan. It defies logic that he would rewrite his will on holiday while disinheriting his own children,” Jethmalani told the court.

Alleged Digital Fabrication and WhatsApp Controversy

The lawyer explained that the will was converted into a PDF on March 24 and circulated in a WhatsApp group named ‘Family Office IC,’ later modified multiple times. “There was a WhatsApp group with Sunjay and Priya Kapur, and Dinesh Agarwal, where the Will was sent as a PDF file, and its name was again changed twice. Two Wills were being simultaneously prepared of husband and wife. These were not mutual Will, so they have to be explained...they had also spoken about signed wills, and the message was acknowledged by Priya. Not Sunjay,” Jethmalani said.

He added, “If we see Dinesh's phone, it can be seen that there is no group chat name or the phone numbers, and then separately it can be checked that the ‘SK Will’ was only seen, not read. This is an ominously uncertified document. It is surprising they moved from emails to WhatsApp chats. He certifies only the emails and not the WhatsApp chats.”

Contradictions and Missing Asset Details

The petition highlights multiple inconsistencies, including missing properties such as Sunjay’s New York apartment, a 2010 family trust, and other assets in jewelry, artwork, and precious metals. “These are not clerical errors,” Jethmalani emphasized, noting even the children’s names were spelled inconsistently. The absence of a standard schedule of assets further raises questions about the will’s legitimacy.

Describing Sunjay Kapur as “a devoted father and a perfectionist in both business and life,” Jethmalani said, “The idea that such a man would exclude his children is beyond belief. This will should be cast into the dustbin of history. It bears no mark of the deceased’s hand or heart.”

The court noted that the evidence raised “substantial questions” about the will’s authenticity and adjourned the hearing to Tuesday, October 14, for further examination of the digital trail and the document’s physical custody. Priya Kapur’s counsel maintains that “unimpeachable electronic evidence” supports the will’s validity.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 09:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karisma Kapoor Sunjay Kapur
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PM Modi Welcomes Israeli Hostage Release: ‘Support President Trump’s Sincere Efforts To Bring Peace’
PM Modi Welcomes Israeli Hostage Release: ‘Support President Trump’s Sincere Efforts To Bring Peace’
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan’s Tentative Seat-Sharing Formula—RJD, Congress To Concede Seats For Allies
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan’s Tentative Seat-Sharing Formula—RJD, Congress To Concede Seats For Allies
News
‘Be Nicer Now Bibi’: Trump To Israel’s Netanyahu After Gaza Ceasefire, Issues Warning To Hamas
‘Be Nicer Now Bibi’: Trump To Israel’s Netanyahu After Gaza Ceasefire, Issues Warning To Hamas
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget