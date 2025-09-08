Sunita Ahuja On 40 Years With Govinda: ‘It Isn’t Easy But How Can Anyone Make Mistake At 62’

Rumours about a rift between veteran actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja resurfaced last month, but the couple quickly dispelled the chatter when they made a joint appearance during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Smiling for the paparazzi and speaking to the media, they assured fans that their bond remains strong.

Sunita Ahuja opens up about her marriage to Govinda

A fresh promo of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga has now reignited the discussion. Featured as a guest on the show, Sunita was questioned by actor Abhishek Kumar about the ongoing divorce buzz. In response, she candidly said, “It is not easy to spend 40 years together. Everybody makes mistakes. Everything should be done according to age, you do it when you are young but how can a person make a mistake when they are 62 years old and has such big kids?”

Clarification during Ganesh Chaturthi

During their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Sunita also spoke to reporters to dismiss any speculation of separation. She said, “Aaj itna close, close… agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Humaari dooriyan hoti! Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hain, chahe upar se koi aa jaaye bhagwan aa jaaye, koi shaitaan aa jaaye. Koi nahi alag kar sakta hai (If something had happened between us, would we be so close today? There would have been distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God or a devil comes down).”

Emphasising her unwavering bond with the actor, she added, “Ek picture tha na Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, waise hi mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai. Jab tak hum moonh na khole tab tak aap log please koi bhi cheez mein na boliye. (My Govinda is only mine and no one else’s. Until we speak up, please don’t say anything on this matter).”

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 and have been together for nearly four decades. They are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja, and continue to stand strong against the periodic rumours about their marriage.