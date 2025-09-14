Suniel Shetty On India-Pakistan Match: 'It’s Not In BCCI’s Hands, Don’t Blame Cricketers'

The upcoming India-Pakistan cricket faceoff, scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 pm in Dubai, has triggered a storm of debate in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. While several political leaders and families of victims have urged a boycott, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has faced criticism for not pulling out of the tournament. Amid the uproar, actor Suniel Shetty has shared his perspective, urging people not to target the players.

Suniel Shetty’s take on India Vs Pakistan match

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the actor explained that the decision is bound by global sporting regulations. “It's a world sporting body. They have to abide by those rules and regulations because there are a lot of other sports and a lot of athletes who are involved in them. As Indians, I think that is our personal call that we have to take, whether we want to see it, whether we don't want to see it, whether we want to go or not go. That's a call India has to take,” Shetty said.

He went on to defend the cricketers, adding, “But you cannot blame cricketers for playing because they are sportsmen, they are expected to represent the country. I think that's a call we have to take. If I'm not going to see it, I'm not going to see it. It's for you to decide what each one of you wants to do. It's not in BCCI's hands. It's a world sporting body and you can't blame anybody…”

India vs Pakistan match controversy

The calls for a boycott stem from the deadly terror attack near Pahalgam in April, where 26 civilians lost their lives. In retaliation, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling and drone strikes, escalating tensions until a ceasefire was reached on May 10.

The upcoming Dubai clash marks the first time India and Pakistan will meet on the cricket field since that violent escalation, making the match much more than just a sporting event for many.