Sunidhi Chauhan Returns To Set Stages On Fire With 10-City 'I Am Home' Tour: Here's How To Book Tickets

Sunidhi Chauhan is back and louder than ever! Her ‘I Am Home India Tour 2025–26’ will set 10 cities ablaze with powerhouse vocals, pure energy, and an unforgettable live experience.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
Sunidhi Chauhan Concert Tickets: The wait is over for fans of powerhouse popstar Sunidhi Chauhan. Tickets for her highly anticipated I Am Home India Tour 2025–26 have officially gone on sale to the general public today, October 30, exclusively on District by Zomato. The multi-city tour will see the Crazy Kiya Re star lighting up stages across 10 Indian cities between December 2025 and March 2026.

A Grand Musical Homecoming

The I Am Home India Tour promises to be a full-blown celebration of sound, soul, and stagecraft. As Chauhan, known for her commanding stage presence and powerhouse vocals, returns to the concert circuit, the energy is expected to be nothing short of electric.

 
 
 
 
 
From pulsating beats to heartfelt melodies, Chauhan’s setlist will encompass her two-decade-long journey, spanning over 2,500 songs, 22 awards, and countless chartbusters.

The 10 Cities That Will Feel The Heat: Full Schedule

The 10-city tour kicks off in Mumbai on December 24 this year, followed by Delhi on December 27, Bengaluru on January 17, Ahmedabad on January 31, and Chennai on February 7. The energy then travels to Jaipur (February 14), Chandigarh (February 21), Indore (February 28), Lucknow (March 7), and wraps up in Kolkata on March 14, 2026. Venues will be announced soon.

Sunidhi Chauhan's 'I Am Home India Tour' Concert Tickets: How To Book

As mentioned earlier, the I Am Home India Tour concert tickets are up for grabs via District by Zomato.

All you need to do is: 

  • Head over to the District by Zomato app or website by clicking here.
  • Log in with your registered ID or phone number (if required). You may also need to select your location, depending on your device settings.
  • Once the I Am Home India Tour concert page opens, select the city of your choice and follow the on-screen instructions to book your tickets.

Sunidhi Chauhan's I Am Home India Tour ticket prices start at Rs 1,500 or Rs 2,000, depending on the city of your choice.

BAE By ABP Network Puts Fans 'Before Anyone Else'

The mega concert series is being organised by BAE (Before Anyone Else), a live entertainment vertical launched by ABP Network. BAE, which stands for 'Before Anyone Else', aims to redefine India’s live entertainment landscape by focusing on immersive, 'experience-first' events.

“This isn’t a throwback. This is Sunidhi. Unstoppable. Untamed. Home”, the concert card sets the tone for what promises to be one of India’s biggest live musical tours in recent years.

For fans who’ve grown up with her voice, from Beedi Jalaile to Sheila Ki Jawani, this tour isn’t just a concert; it’s a celebration of the pop queen who defined a generation.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Sunidhi Chauhan Entertainment BAE
