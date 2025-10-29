Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Snake As ‘Jewellery’ In New Photos, Nick Jonas’ Reaction Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra is a true diva, undeterred to face anything that comes her way, and her latest social media post is proof of the same.

PeeCee took to her Instagram and left netizens shocked as she shared a string of photos with a massive snake draped around her neck just like jewellery.

Posing in a white top, denim jeans, and a stylish bandana, Priyanka posted a couple of snaps with the huge snake — and accompanying her was her singer-actor husband, Nick Jonas.

In one of the videos from the post, Nick was heard saying, “Loving the new jewellery, babe.” To this, PeeCee replied in her unique way, “Thanks, it’s the new serpenti.”

Although Priyanka seemed absolutely at ease posing with the snake, Nick was visibly uncomfortable in one of the pictures.

The latest post of the Barfi actress also included a couple of throwback photographs of her previous encounters with snakes.

The diva was seen facing the camera with a yellow python around her neck, with another still showing her with a sleek black serpent. PeeCee was also seen holding a cobra in her hand with utmost confidence. One of the pics was from her 2011 movie 7 Khoon Maaf.

The last image from the post was a poster from The Jungle Book, in which Priyanka lent her voice to Kaa.

Reacting to the post, an Instagram user commented, “Oh wow, they actually let you pick the raw material before making the bag? How fancy of them.”

Another one shared, “Your voice as the snake in The Jungle Book was mesmerizing — I was completely obsessed!”

A third comment read, “Absolutely not — did you see Nick’s face (laughing emojis)? You are brave, I couldn’t pick it up.”

However, some netizens raised objections to PeeCee posing with a snake.

One user wrote, “I don’t think animals should be used as entertainment. They are living, breathing, feeling creatures — just that we do not understand them. We do not take their consent before touching them, wearing them, using them, or abusing them in whichever way or form. It is high time we show some basic respect for other creatures who we are sharing this planet with!”

