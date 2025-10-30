Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who has been captivating audiences across the globe with his AURA World Tour, recently addressed an unpleasant experience of racism ahead of his Sydney concert. Despite the negativity, the singer turned the incident into a moment of reflection and unity.

AURA Tour Unites Fans Worldwide

Diljit’s AURA Tour has been drawing massive crowds at sold-out venues from India to international arenas. Before his Sydney show at CommBank Stadium, he shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his meticulous preparations.

In the video, the singer could be seen walking across the massive stage, checking the sound system, and fine-tuning his performance. He mentioned dealing with a technical issue — a background track that wasn’t syncing properly with his vocals.

“Exactly one year ago, I played a song in New Delhi, and even then I faced this same issue on the first day. My voice and the backing track aren’t in sync, but I hope that it gets fixed. People come out here, all dressed up and excited, and it is my responsibility to ensure they have fun," said Diljit.

Racist Remarks Shock the Singer

While his concert preparations continued, Diljit also addressed an issue that left him disheartened. After landing in Australia, he was informed about the offensive comments left under a paparazzi post about his arrival.

He said, “When I landed in Australia, some agencies reported it. Someone sent me the comments section of one of those reports. People were saying things like, ‘The new Uber driver is here,’ or ‘The new 7/11 employee has landed.’ I have seen a lot of these racist comments. But people are fighting against it as well, because they have struggled a lot to create a space for themselves. I think the world should be one, and there should be no borders."

Diljit’s Graceful Response: “My Love Goes Out to Everyone”

Instead of responding with anger, Diljit chose compassion. The singer emphasized that he holds no resentment toward those who made such remarks.

He added, “I don’t mind being compared to a cab or truck driver. If truck drivers cease to exist, you won’t get bread for your home. I’m not angry, and my love goes out to everyone, even the ones who say things like that about me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit’s calm yet powerful words have resonated deeply with fans online, earning him praise for his humility and positivity.