Sunburn Festival Shifts Base To Mumbai: Dates, Tickets & Everything To Know

India’s biggest electronic dance music extravaganza, Sunburn Festival, is set to trade the shores of Goa for the skyline of Mumbai in a major shift that ends its nearly two-decade-long coastal legacy. The festival, which has hosted global icons like Martin Garrix, David Guetta and DJ Snake since its launch in 2007, will now be held in Mumbai from December 19 to 21, 2025.

Sunburn organisers announce Mumbai debut

The official announcement came via Sunburn’s Instagram handle, promising a larger-than-life experience in a new setting.

“The announcement you have been waiting for! This December, Sunburn invites you into a world BEYOND REALITY - a festival shaped by light, colour, and rhythm,” read the post.

Organisers added, “For the very first time, MUMBAI becomes the home of Sunburn Festival - larger in scale, elevated in experience, and alive with infinite possibilities.”

Sunburn 2025 Mumbai tickets: Sale dates, booking platform, and early access

Tickets for the Sunburn Mumbai edition will go live on BookMyShow starting August 14, 2025 at 12 noon. However, RuPay Credit Card holders will get exclusive early access from August 12 at the same time. The venue and artist lineup will be announced soon.

Why Sunburn Festival is leaving Goa?

While Sunburn has been synonymous with Goa since 2007, with a brief stint in Pune (2016–2018), recent years have seen growing concerns from locals over noise pollution, overcrowding, and infrastructure strain. Regulatory challenges finally led the organisers to make the move.

Mumbai: The new hub for EDM festivals in India

With Mumbai already hosting global music events like Lollapalooza, it’s no surprise that Sunburn chose India’s financial and cultural capital for its next phase. Maharashtra tourism officials have welcomed the decision with open arms.

“By bringing landmark experiences like the Sunburn Festival to Mumbai, we are actively building a robust music tourism ecosystem,” said Atul Patne, Principal Secretary of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra.

Netizens react

The move has sparked a wave of reactions from artists and fans alike. DJ Sartek reflected on the emotional departure from Goa, writing:

“Goa wasn’t just a venue, it was a feeling – the breeze, the sand, the stories… Mumbai, you’ve opened a new chapter.”

DJ Teri Miko cheered, “Finally!!!!! Awesome news.”

Fans also took to the comments to support the move, “Would love to travel to Mumbai instead of Goa, well done, Sunburn.”

“Great Move, Sunburn, as Goa experience was very bitter trust me.”

“Superb 🔥🔥🔥”

What to expect from Sunburn 2025 Mumbai Edition

While key details like the artist lineup and venue are still under wraps, fans can expect Sunburn’s signature mix of high-octane EDM performances, stunning visuals, and immersive stage experiences. The setting may have changed, but the energy promises to remain electric.

For newcomers, this could be the perfect year to experience Sunburn for the first time. For veterans, it’s a chance to see how the magic translates from the beaches to the big city.