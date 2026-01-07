Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaYash Walks Through Fire As Toxic Teaser Date Is Locked For His Birthday

Yash Walks Through Fire As Toxic Teaser Date Is Locked For His Birthday

Yash’s upcoming film Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown Ups will unveil its teaser on January 8, coinciding with the actor’s 40th birthday. New poster hints at a raw, stylish experience.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Fans of Yash have a major reason to celebrate as the makers of his much-anticipated film Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown Ups have officially announced the release date of its teaser. The first glimpse of the film will be unveiled on January 8, marking the actor’s 40th birthday, turning the day into a double celebration for his admirers.

On Wednesday, the production team dropped a striking new poster that immediately grabbed attention online. The visual features Yash walking through flames, reinforcing the film’s intense and larger-than-life tone. The poster also confirmed that the teaser will be released at 10:10 am on January 8, setting the stage for what promises to be a highly anticipated reveal.

Teaser Described as ‘Raw and Stylish’

The teaser announcement follows closely on the heels of a report by India Today, which offered insight into what audiences can expect from the upcoming glimpse. According to the report, the teaser will showcase a completely new side of the actor.

A source close to the project was quoted as saying, “The teaser is raw, stylish, and very different from anything audiences have seen him do before," hinting at a departure from Yash’s previous on-screen personas and raising curiosity among fans and industry watchers alike.

 

Female Cast First Looks Already Unveiled

The teaser update comes shortly after the makers revealed the first-look posters of the film’s female leads. Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria were introduced through individual character posters, each offering a glimpse into the film’s expansive world. The reveals further fueled excitement around the project, which is being positioned as one of the most ambitious Indian films in recent times.

Inside the World of Toxic

Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown Ups is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages—highlighting its international aspirations.

The film brings together a strong technical team, including National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni, and production designer TP Abid. The action sequences are being choreographed by Hollywood stunt expert JJ Perry, known for John Wick, along with National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on March 19, 2026, aligning with the festive weekend of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. With the teaser now locked in, anticipation for the film has officially reached a new high.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Geetu Mohandas Yash Upcoming Film Toxic Teaser Release Date Toxic Movie Poster Kiara Advani Toxic Huma Qureshi Toxic
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Cut Ties With China & Russia’: Trump Govt’s Latest Ultimatum To Venezuela
‘Cut Ties With China & Russia’: Trump Govt’s Latest Ultimatum To Venezuela
World
PM Modi Dials Netanyahu, Exchanges New Year Greetings, Reaffirms India-Israel Strategic Partnership
PM Modi Dials Netanyahu, Exchanges New Year Greetings, Reaffirms India-Israel Strategic Partnership
Cities
5 Arrested After Violence Erupts During Delhi Demolition Drive, 5 Cops Injured; Police Probe Conspiracy Angle
5 Arrested After Violence Erupts During Delhi Demolition Drive, 5 Cops Injured; Police Probe Conspiracy Angle
Cities
Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action
Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget