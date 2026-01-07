Yash Walks Through Fire As Toxic Teaser Date Is Locked For His Birthday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Fans of Yash have a major reason to celebrate as the makers of his much-anticipated film Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown Ups have officially announced the release date of its teaser. The first glimpse of the film will be unveiled on January 8, marking the actor’s 40th birthday, turning the day into a double celebration for his admirers.

On Wednesday, the production team dropped a striking new poster that immediately grabbed attention online. The visual features Yash walking through flames, reinforcing the film’s intense and larger-than-life tone. The poster also confirmed that the teaser will be released at 10:10 am on January 8, setting the stage for what promises to be a highly anticipated reveal.

Teaser Described as ‘Raw and Stylish’

The teaser announcement follows closely on the heels of a report by India Today, which offered insight into what audiences can expect from the upcoming glimpse. According to the report, the teaser will showcase a completely new side of the actor.

A source close to the project was quoted as saying, “The teaser is raw, stylish, and very different from anything audiences have seen him do before," hinting at a departure from Yash’s previous on-screen personas and raising curiosity among fans and industry watchers alike.

YASH - 'TOXIC': ARE YOU READY?

⭐️ Date: 8 Jan 2026

⭐️ Time: 10.10 am



The spotlight is on #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups and #Yash... No, it's NOT a trailer or a teaser – it's the TEASE.#ToxicTheMovie | #RockingStarYash pic.twitter.com/GzMhfXpO1L — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2026

Female Cast First Looks Already Unveiled

The teaser update comes shortly after the makers revealed the first-look posters of the film’s female leads. Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria were introduced through individual character posters, each offering a glimpse into the film’s expansive world. The reveals further fueled excitement around the project, which is being positioned as one of the most ambitious Indian films in recent times.

Inside the World of Toxic

Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown Ups is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages—highlighting its international aspirations.

The film brings together a strong technical team, including National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni, and production designer TP Abid. The action sequences are being choreographed by Hollywood stunt expert JJ Perry, known for John Wick, along with National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on March 19, 2026, aligning with the festive weekend of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. With the teaser now locked in, anticipation for the film has officially reached a new high.