Tamil superstar Vijay drew an overwhelming crowd at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) public meeting in Madurai on Thursday, where he addressed supporters about his political journey ahead. The event, which marked an important milestone in his transition from cinema to politics, was packed with thousands of fans who cheered and celebrated his presence.

Thalapathy getting emotional on seeing the love poured by Madurai Makkal 🥺🥺 #TVKVettriMaanadu pic.twitter.com/kx56rHzF8V — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) August 21, 2025

Fans Break Security to Greet Their Idol

Videos and photos from the Madurai maanaadu quickly went viral on social media platforms on Thursday evening. Aerial footage captured by drones revealed a sea of people filling the venue, all eager to hear Vijay speak. The excitement reached such levels that some fans breached security barriers in their attempts to garland him and express their affection, leaving security personnel struggling to maintain order.

One widely circulated video showed Vijay becoming visibly emotional. Though he smiled at the crowd, he appeared deeply moved by the immense love and support showered upon him. The clip resonated with fans across X (formerly Twitter), with many commenting on how overwhelmed and grateful he looked in that moment.

A Proud Moment for Vijay’s Parents

Another touching highlight from the gathering was Vijay’s interaction with his parents, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba. After addressing the crowd, the actor-politician could be seen holding his father’s arm, nodding in excitement, and later affectionately holding both his parents’ faces in gratitude. In return, they hugged him warmly, a moment that struck an emotional chord with his supporters.

Thalapathy Vijay wholesome moment with his Amma and Appa 🤗🤗 #TVKVettriMaanadu pic.twitter.com/JoHj67cKu4 — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) August 21, 2025

Vijay’s Political Roadmap

Earlier this year, in February 2024, Vijay formally announced his political entry, declaring his intention to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections under the TVK banner. By October, he had conducted his first maanaadu, officially kickstarting his political campaign. Vijay has been clear about his plans to retire from acting to dedicate himself fully to politics.

On the cinema front, he was last seen in The GOAT (2024), directed by Venkat Prabhu, where he played dual roles. His final outing on the silver screen is expected to be Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, which is scheduled for release during Pongal 2026.