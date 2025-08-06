Actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing probe into the alleged promotion of online betting platforms. The actor was summoned after his name surfaced during the agency’s investigation into a digital platform reportedly linked to illegal betting operations.

Vijay Deverakonda on appearing before the ED

Addressing the media after his session with the ED at its Basheerbagh office, Deverakonda clarified that he had no connection to betting apps and that his involvement was limited to promoting a legitimate gaming application.

“I was summoned because my name came up in connection with a betting app case. In India, there are two different categories – betting apps and gaming apps,” he explained in Telugu.

Vijay added that the platform he endorsed was A23, which falls under the category of legal gaming apps.

“I clearly explained that I promoted a gaming app called A23. There is no connection between betting apps and gaming apps. Gaming apps are legal in several states. They are registered, have GST, taxes, and necessary approvals,” he said.

The actor also revealed that he had submitted relevant documentation to the agency.

“The A23 app I promoted is not even accessible in Telangana. I have only promoted a legal gaming app,” he reiterated.

ED probe involving celebrities

Deverakonda is one of several public figures summoned by the ED as part of this investigation. Actor Prakash Raj appeared before the agency on July 30, and others including Rana Daggubati and Lakshmi Manchu have also been questioned.

The ED has taken cognisance of multiple FIRs filed by state police departments and launched an inquiry under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The actors and influencers being questioned allegedly promoted platforms suspected of generating large sums of illicit money through online gambling.

Some of the celebrities involved have claimed they were unaware of the full nature of the apps they promoted, stating that their associations were strictly endorsement-based and did not involve any illegal activity.

Deverakonda, who most recently appeared in Kingdom, released in theatres on July 31, began his career with the 2011 film Nuvvila and rose to prominence with Arjun Reddy in 2017.