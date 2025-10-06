Superstar Rajinikanth Visits Badrinath, Offers Prayers To Lord Badri Vishal

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaSuperstar Rajinikanth Visits Badrinath, Offers Prayers To Lord Badri Vishal

Superstar Rajinikanth visited Badrinath Dham, offering prayers to Lord Badri Vishal and receiving blessings from the temple committee.

By : ANI | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 10:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Superstar Rajinikanth visited Badrinath Dham on Monday and offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal.

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee informed that superstar Rajinikanth visited the sacred Badrinath Dham and offered prayers.

Upon his arrival at the shrine, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee warmly welcomed Rajinikanth and presented him with prasad and a tulsi garland as a blessing from Lord Badri Vishal.

Portals of the Kedarnath Dham will be ceremoniously closed for the winter season on October 23 this year, the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) said.

The Committee told ANI that the portals of Badrinath Dham will be closed for the winter on November 25, at 2:56 PM this year.

Badrinath, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Kedarnath Temple is also one of the Char Dham sites in Northern India, located on the banks of the Mandakini River at an altitude of 3,584 meters above sea level.

Meanwhile, on the work front, megastar Rajinikanth was seen in the action thriller Coolie. The film was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death.

The discovery of a secret electric chair, buried truths, and a hidden mole pulls him into a dangerous game of betrayal and unfinished business.

As the fight for justice collides with the ghosts of his past, Deva's journey becomes a relentless battle of justice, loyalty, survival, and rebellion.

Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan also played key roles in Coolie.

Rajinikanth, who began his acting journey in 1975, remains one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema. He debuted with K. Balachander's Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal.

In a career spanning five decades, the superstar has worked in hit films like Sivaji: The Boss, Robot, Robot 2.0, Thalapathy, and Jailer, among others.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 10:55 PM (IST)
Badrinath Dham Rajinikanth
