Rishab Shetty Brings Kantara Chapter 1 To Global Audiences With English Release

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, which has already amassed over ₹765 crore globally since its October 2 release, is now set to reach a wider audience. The filmmaker and actor announced that an English version of the blockbuster will soon be released across international theatres.

Kantara Chapter 1 to release in English worldwide

Taking to social media, Rishab Shetty shared the news along with a new poster of the film, writing, “A divine saga that resonates beyond borders and languages! #KantaraChapter1 English Version releasing in cinemas worldwide from October 31st. Experience the epic journey of faith, culture, and devotion in all its glory.”

— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 22, 2025

The English release will reportedly have a shorter runtime of 2 hours and 14 minutes, compared to the original version’s 2 hours and 48 minutes.

According to a statement from the makers, Kantara Chapter 1 will mark the first-ever Indian film to get a global theatrical release in English within such a short span after its original debut. Fans flooded social media with excitement, with comments such as, “If Apocalypto made it big in Hollywood, why not Kantara?” and “Great initiative... let our Kannada pride continue like this for upcoming projects.”

About Kantara Chapter 1

A prequel to Rishab Shetty’s 2022 cult hit Kantara, the film delves deeper into the Tulu tradition of Daiva Kola or Bhuta Kola. Set in pre-colonial India, it follows the journey of Berme (played by Rishab), a tribal warrior who rises against the ruling elite to protect his people’s honour and way of life.

Also starring Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram, the film has been produced by Hombale Films. With its English release, Kantara Chapter 1 is now poised to bring its spiritual and cultural narrative to audiences across the globe.