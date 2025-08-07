Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaRajinikanth Travels Economy, Greets Fans Mid-Flight In Heartwarming Viral Video | WATCH

Superstar Rajinikanth greets fans mid-flight while preparing for the release of Coolie and Jailer 2. Coolie to clash with War 2 at the box office in August 2025.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 03:59 PM (IST)

Even at 74, superstar Rajinikanth continues to charm the public, not just through his cinematic presence but through real-life humility. While the buzz around Jailer 2 grows louder, the veteran actor was recently seen flying economy class with his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, creating a wholesome moment that took the internet by storm.

A fan on the flight shouted, “Thalaiva…face pakanum (Thalaiva, I want to see your face)!” The legendary actor stood up from his seat with his iconic smile, waving to fellow passengers. His spontaneous gesture lit up the cabin, proving once again why he’s admired across generations.

 

Coolie: A Powerful Comeback With a Star-Studded Cast

Rajinikanth is all set to return to the big screen in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the high-octane thriller, he plays Deva—a former daily wage worker who resurfaces from the shadows after three decades to help an old friend. What follows is a story of redemption and explosive revelations.

The cast is as formidable as the storyline. Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni steps into the role of a menacing villain for the first time. Kannada actor Upendra Rao joins in a vital capacity, while Aamir Khan will be seen in a special cameo. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Reba Monica John, and Charle. Pooja Hegde raises the glamour quotient with a dance number titled Monica.

Anirudh Ravichander’s soundtrack for Coolie has already made waves, and the full album is now streaming after the Coolie Unleashed pre-release event.

Jailer 2, War 2, and a Cinematic Showdown

Coolie is slated to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, setting up a box office face-off with War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR under Ayan Mukerji’s direction.

Meanwhile, Jailer 2 is in the works with Rajinikanth reprising his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Helmed again by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster will also see the return of Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. Adding to the star power, Nandamuri Balakrishna is reportedly making an extended cameo.

As the lines between reel and real continue to blur, Rajinikanth's every move—from flight interactions to fiery performances—reminds fans why he remains cinema’s eternal superstar.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
