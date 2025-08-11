Rajinikanth’s Coolie Audio Launch Coolie Unleashed Hits OTT – Here’s Where To Watch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaRajinikanth’s Coolie Audio Launch Coolie Unleashed Hits OTT – Here’s Where To Watch

Ahead of Coolie’s August 14 release, the star-studded audio launch ‘Coolie Unleashed’ is now streaming on SunNXT via OTTplay Premium.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 01:46 PM (IST)

With just days to go for the release of Coolie, the much-anticipated Tamil action thriller starring Rajinikanth, the makers have amped up their promotional push. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is set to hit theatres on August 14, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend, and excitement is at a fever pitch among fans.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Unleashed Now Streaming

The film’s grand audio launch, titled Coolie Unleashed, is now available for streaming on SunNXT through OTTplay Premium. Originally held in Chennai last week, the event drew the film’s cast, crew, and a live audience, but many fans missed catching it during its initial television telecast. Now, they can watch the spectacle online, including Rajinikanth’s trademark witty speech in which he shared his thoughts on working with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The evening featured music composer Anirudh Ravichander performing numbers from the Coolie soundtrack, much to the crowd’s delight. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj also spoke candidly about working with Rajinikanth, revealing the actor’s reaction when he confessed to being a Kamal Haasan fan. Adding to the entertainment, Soubin Shahir recreated his dance moves from the popular “Monica” song in a lively performance.

Coolie Star-Studded Cast 

Coolie brings together an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Kaali Venkat, and more. The film has been certified A, signalling intense action and violent sequences aimed at adult audiences. As Rajinikanth collaborates with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the first time, anticipation is sky-high for this gangster drama, which promises a gripping blend of action and style.

Even before release, Coolie’s India earnings have overtaken the lifetime collection of Hindi film Emergency. Its overseas total has already surpassed the foreign earnings of Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life. 

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
