Coolie vs War 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Smashes Advance Booking, Leaves Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR Behind

Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR’s War 2 are set for an August 14 box office battle, with early bookings giving Coolie the lead overseas.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 02:23 PM (IST)

Rajinikanth’s Coolie is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 on August 14, with both highly anticipated blockbusters promising adrenaline-pumping action and a fierce race to rule the nationwide box office.

Coolie vs War 2 

YRF’s Spy Universe is making its first pan-India entry with War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film banks on Hrithik Roshan’s action appeal and Jr NTR’s growing stardom post-RRR. Meanwhile, Coolie is powered by Rajinikanth, Tamil cinema’s undisputed superstar at 73, and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also boasts a strong supporting cast with Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Aamir Khan.

Industry insiders predict Coolie will dominate the Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka markets, leveraging Rajinikanth’s unmatched pull in the South. However, in the Hindi belt, War 2 is expected to have an edge, with its legacy from the 2019 blockbuster War and YRF’s nationwide reach. The Telugu market is shaping up to be a battleground—Jr NTR’s lead role could help War 2 score big, though Coolie will have Nagarjuna drawing his own share of fans.

Advance Booking Trends: Coolie Takes Early Lead

Overseas advance bookings began last week, with Coolie making a strong opening in the US—already surpassing $2 million (₹17 crore) in pre-sales. Including other territories like the Gulf, Malaysia, Singapore, and the UK, overseas collections have crossed $4 million. Analysts expect the film to surpass the ₹66 crore overseas advance booking record set by Vijay’s Leo.

In contrast, War 2 has yet to hit the $1 million mark globally, with US pre-sales below $500K. The Telugu version is outperforming the Hindi version so far.
 In India, Coolie’s advance sales began in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, selling over one lakh tickets worth ₹2 crore within hours. War 2 will open its pre-sales in India on August 10, just four days before release.

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
