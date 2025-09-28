Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' Director Sujeeth Talks About Comparisons With Ajith Kumar’s 'Good Bad Ugly'

Filmmaker Sujeeth has finally addressed the ongoing comparisons between his latest release, They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, and Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly, featuring Ajith Kumar. While Good Bad Ugly released in April this year, OG hit theatres on September 25, following paid premieres on September 24.

In an interview with Idlebrain, Sujeeth shared his perspective on the matter, clarifying the timeline and originality of his work.

Sujeeth Addresses 'OG' And 'Good Bad Ugly' Comparisons

Sujeeth emphasised that OG had been in the making well before Good Bad Ugly even started.

“I released the teaser of OG before he even put pen to paper for Good Bad Ugly. I know him very well. Adhik genuinely loves me; he sent me a long message when I made Saaho. He texted me that he’s genuinely the biggest fan of my work. I have known him since his first film, Trisha Illana Nayanthara. I had even given him feedback for the film. So, I know he didn’t even start writing the story then,” he explained.

Key Sequences Written Before Comparisons Surfaced

The filmmaker also pointed out that major sequences in OG, including those featuring katana swords and scenes set in Japan, were scripted long before Good Bad Ugly came into existence.

‘Comparisons Can Be Misleading’

Addressing the timing of releases, Sujeeth said, “But what happens is when I shoot with a katana and they do it too… they even released a song called OG Sambavam. When their material first came out, and mine comes later, it causes damage to me. But I’m happy for Adhik that he got this film after Mark Anthony. And I like Ajith too.”

About the Two Films

Good Bad Ugly features Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, and Priya Varrier in lead roles. The film follows a crime lord confronting his past while seeking a peaceful life and has grossed ₹248 crore worldwide.

They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan alongside Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Dad, and Sriya Reddy, tells the story of a former gangster forced out of retirement. The film collected ₹171 crore worldwide within its first two days of release.