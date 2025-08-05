Paranthu Po On OTT: 5 Reasons Ram’s Breezy Musical Comedy Deserves A Watch

After a successful theatrical release in July, Ram’s Tamil musical comedy Paranthu Po is now streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. Starring Shiva, Grace Antony, Mithul Ryan, Anjali, and Aju Varghese, the film follows Gokul (Shiva), an urban father who has to manage his energetic eight-year-old son Anbu (Mithul Ryan) while his wife Glory (Grace Antony) is away for work.

What begins as a routine day soon turns into an unexpected road trip, where the father and son meet new faces, learn about each other, and discover the little joys of life.

Here are 5 reasons why you should watch Paranthu Po on OTT:

1. A Film for All

Unlike Ram’s heavier, layered dramas, Paranthu Po is light-hearted and accessible, making it a perfect watch for audiences across age groups. While it explores themes like parenting, urbanization, and the disconnect in modern relationships, it does so with simple humor and a refreshing narrative tone.

2. A Breezy Entertainer

At its heart, the film is a musical road-trip drama that refuses to overcomplicate its storytelling. Ram uses witty conversations and whimsical situations — like pondering whether a dinosaur could hatch from a duck’s egg — to encourage the audience to embrace imagination without taking life too seriously.

3. Poignant Messaging

Paranthu Po leaves you with plenty to reflect on. It gently nudges viewers to enjoy life’s detours, appreciate fleeting moments, and rethink parenting in an age where children are hyper-aware and informed. The film ends with Ram’s thoughtful voiceover, reinforcing that it’s possible to fulfill children’s simple needs even within a busy life.

4. Fleeting Yet Delightful Characters

The road trip introduces a host of colorful characters — from Emperor and Dharma, the Great, to Gokul’s childhood sweetheart and her husband. These brief encounters emphasize the beauty of human connection and prove that sometimes less is more when it comes to meaningful interactions.

5. Food for Thought on Parenting

Above all, Paranthu Po is a tender exploration of parenting. It reassures parents that while they may not have all the answers, taking time to pause, connect, and engage with their children’s little requests can make all the difference.