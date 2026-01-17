Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaNayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Cheer For Ajith Kumar At Dubai 24H Racing Event

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Cheer For Ajith Kumar At Dubai 24H Racing Event

Actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan arrived at Dubai Autodrome to support Ajith Kumar as he competes in the Dubai 24H Series with his racing team.

By : IANS | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 05:05 PM (IST)

Actress Nayanthara and her director husband, Vignesh Shivan, on Saturday arrived at the Dubai Autodrome to cheer for actor Ajith, who is to take part in the popular Dubai 24H Series event.

For the unaware, Ajith, along with his team Ajith Kumar Racing, will be participating in the intensely contested car racing event that is to happen on Saturday evening.

A video clip that showed the actress and her husband being greeted by Ajith Kumar at the Dubai Autodrome is now going viral on the Internet. The actor is also seen introducing both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to other members in his team and exchanging pleasantries with them.

It may be recalled that on Friday, actor Sibi Sathyaraj had taken to his X timeline to share a video clip that showed Ajith warmly receiving him and his family members at the circuit.

Sharing the video clip, Sibi Sathyaraj wrote, "It was a real pleasure to meet #Ajithkumar sir at the #24HDubai racing event today. Was truly impressed by all the effort and hard work he has put into pursuing his passion. As always it was wonderful conversing and spending quality time with you dear sir.Thanks for the opportunity!"

It may be recalled that only last week, one of India's top music directors Anirudh had called on actor Ajith Kumar on the Marina Race Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, actor Ajith Kumar's efforts on the race track are to be made into a docu-film, which sources say will be released in theatres on May 1 next year on the occasion of his birthday.

Sources close to the actor had confirmed to IANS that ace Tamil film director A L Vijay is directing this docu-film, which will be around 90 minutes long and will seek to inspire scores of youngsters to pursue their dreams.

"Scores of youngsters have dreams that remain unfulfilled. Life makes their dreams drift away from them.This will be an attempt to inspire them to pursue their dreams," a source close to the star had said.

The move, sources say, will also be an attempt to popularise motorsport, which many still consider a rich man's sport in the country.

The source also disclosed that director Vijay had filmed not just the gripping races in Malaysia but had also captured crucial and engaging moments including strategy meetings, discussions with teams, practise sessions and Ajith's preparation on the whole. The source had also informed that director Vijay would also be filming the races in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to be included in the docu-film.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 17 Jan 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Embed widget