Nayanthara Receives Rs 10-Crore Rolls-Royce Spectre From Vignesh Shivan On 41st Birthday
For her 41st birthday, Nayanthara received a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre worth Rs 10 crore from husband Vignesh Shivan. The couple’s lavish celebration and photos went viral.
As Nayanthara celebrated her 41st birthday, husband Vignesh Shivan made sure the occasion was as memorable as ever — unveiling a lavish surprise that instantly became the talk of social media. The filmmaker marked the day by gifting the superstar a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre, an all-electric luxury coupe estimated at around Rs 10 crore.
A Grand Birthday Surprise Goes Viral
The filmmaker revealed the extravagant gift through a series of photos on Instagram, where the pristine white Spectre stood proudly beside the couple and their children. Sharing his heartfelt birthday note, Shivan wrote, “Love you truly , madly , deeply my azhagi love you. From your Uyir , Ulag, big uyir , all your beloved people. With an overwhelming heart & a love filled life thanking. The universe & God Almighty for always blessing us with the best of moments… only filled with abundant love , unwavering positivity & pure good will (sic).”
The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who admired both the gesture and the luxury car, making the pictures one of the day's trending topics.
A Tradition of Luxurious Gifts
Grand gestures have become a signature part of celebrations for the Shivan–Nayanthara family. In 2023, Vignesh surprised Nayanthara with a Mercedes Maybach valued at around Rs 3 crore. The following year, he elevated the trend with a Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600, reportedly worth nearly Rs 5 crore. The Rolls-Royce Spectre marks the couple’s most opulent gift yet, further cementing their reputation for celebrating milestones in style.
The pair, who tied the knot in 2022 after a long relationship, also welcomed their twin boys via surrogacy later the same year.
Nayanthara’s Packed Slate of Films
Even as the family celebrates the milestone, Nayanthara continues to juggle a busy professional calendar. She is currently working with several major stars, including Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and Yash, and remains active across both Tamil and Malayalam cinema. More than a dozen films — among them Dear Students, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Mannangatti Since 1960, Patriot, Mookuthi Amman 2, Hi and Rakkaiyie — are in various stages of production.