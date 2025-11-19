Nayanthara Receives Rs 10-Crore Rolls-Royce Spectre From Vignesh Shivan On 41st Birthday

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaNayanthara Receives Rs 10-Crore Rolls-Royce Spectre From Vignesh Shivan On 41st Birthday

For her 41st birthday, Nayanthara received a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre worth Rs 10 crore from husband Vignesh Shivan. The couple’s lavish celebration and photos went viral.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Nayanthara celebrated her 41st birthday, husband Vignesh Shivan made sure the occasion was as memorable as ever — unveiling a lavish surprise that instantly became the talk of social media. The filmmaker marked the day by gifting the superstar a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre, an all-electric luxury coupe estimated at around Rs 10 crore.

A Grand Birthday Surprise Goes Viral

The filmmaker revealed the extravagant gift through a series of photos on Instagram, where the pristine white Spectre stood proudly beside the couple and their children. Sharing his heartfelt birthday note, Shivan wrote, “Love you truly , madly , deeply my azhagi love you. From your Uyir , Ulag, big uyir , all your beloved people. With an overwhelming heart & a love filled life thanking. The universe & God Almighty for always blessing us with the best of moments… only filled with abundant love , unwavering positivity & pure good will (sic).”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who admired both the gesture and the luxury car, making the pictures one of the day's trending topics.

A Tradition of Luxurious Gifts

Grand gestures have become a signature part of celebrations for the Shivan–Nayanthara family. In 2023, Vignesh surprised Nayanthara with a Mercedes Maybach valued at around Rs 3 crore. The following year, he elevated the trend with a Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600, reportedly worth nearly Rs 5 crore. The Rolls-Royce Spectre marks the couple’s most opulent gift yet, further cementing their reputation for celebrating milestones in style.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2022 after a long relationship, also welcomed their twin boys via surrogacy later the same year.

Nayanthara’s Packed Slate of Films

Even as the family celebrates the milestone, Nayanthara continues to juggle a busy professional calendar. She is currently working with several major stars, including Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and Yash, and remains active across both Tamil and Malayalam cinema. More than a dozen films — among them Dear Students, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Mannangatti Since 1960, Patriot, Mookuthi Amman 2, Hi and Rakkaiyie — are in various stages of production.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
