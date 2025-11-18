Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nayanthara Joins Nandamuri Balakrishna's Historic Epic #NBK111; Makers Call Her 'The Queen'

Nayanthara Joins Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Historic Epic #NBK111; Makers Call Her ‘The Queen’

Nayanthara has officially joined Nandamuri Balakrishna’s historical epic #NBK111. Director Gopichand Malineni welcomed the actress on her birthday

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

 It's official! The makers of director Gopichand Malineni's film #NBK111, featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, on Tuesday welcomed actress Nayanthara on board the unit of the film.

On Nayanthara's birthday on Tuesday, director Gopichand Malineni took to his X timeline to make the announcement. He wrote, "Here she comes… Welcoming the one and only Queen #Nayanthara garu into the world of #NBK111. Honoured to have her power and grace in our story. Wishing you a wonderful Birthday. Excited to see you on set soon. @nbk111movie GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalaKrishna Venkataskilaru vriddhicinemas."

 

Vriddhi Cinemas, the production house producing the film, wrote, "The Queen who carries the calm of oceans and the fury of storms, #Nayanthara enters the empire of #NBK111. Warm birthday wishes from the team. HISTORICAL ROAR loading… with gigantic updates soon. #HBDNayanthara. GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalakrishna@megopichand @Venkataskilaru @vriddhicinemas @nbk111movie."

The film, which is being tentatively referred to as #NBK111, was officially announced on the star's birthday earlier this year. Sources say that the film, a historical epic, is to be officially launched in November this year. It may be recalled that the film was to originally be launched in October. However, it has been slightly delayed and the pooja ceremony has now been pushed to November.

The film marks Balakrishna’s second collaboration with blockbuster maker Gopichand Malineni, following their sensational hit, 'Veera Simha Reddy'. Backed by producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, who is currently producing the ambitious Pan-India project 'Peddi', #NBK111 will be mounted on a grand scale under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, promising a high-budget cinematic spectacle.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the team was on a recce in Rajasthan, identifying scenic locales to shoot the film.

For the first time ever, director Gopichand Malineni will be seen stepping into the realm of historical drama, bringing his signature flair for mass appeal to a grand new genre. Known for delivering commercial blockbusters, Gopichand Malineni, sources say, will be crafting a monumental narrative that will showcase Nandamuri Balakrishna in a never-before-seen avatar. Set against a rich historical backdrop, the film promises a powerful blend of intensity, emotion, and action, elevated by spectacular visuals and larger-than-life storytelling.

The project, currently in the final stages of pre-production, is being built around a script that insiders describe as bold, unique, and high on impact, a perfect match for Balakrishna's screen presence.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nayanthara Telugu Cinema Nayanthara Birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna NBK111 Gopichand Malineni
