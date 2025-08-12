Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nagarjuna Reveals Why Working With Rajinikanth In Coolie Was ‘Fantastic’

Nagarjuna praised working with Rajinikanth in "Coolie," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, despite playing the antagonist. He highlighted Rajinikanth's charisma and guidance.

By : ANI | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 11:43 AM (IST)

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna shared his experience of working with actor Rajinikanth as "fantastic" in the multi-starrer movie "Coolie" scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 14.

The Megastar made the remarks at the album launch event of the movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj  in Mumbai, attended by actress Shruti Haasan and music director Anirudh Ravichandran.

Nagarjuna plays the role of an antagonist in the movie which also features Kannada superstar Upendra, Aamir Khan and Sathyaraj in prominent roles.

"Working with Rajini sir is fantastic. Something I will take back home. That man's charisma and aura on set are just outstanding. It was really nice that he helped me with Tamil dialogues and guided me. Though I played the most negative role, I take back something very positive with myself after doing the film," said Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna has always preferred working as a protagonist in his movies. His negative role in 'Coolie' is considered to be one of the rare feats for the Telugu superstar.

It was not easy for Lokesh Kanagaraj to rope in Nagarjuna in the movie.

"I made him work for it. I had to make sure that I was doing the right thing playing a baddie. It took 7-9 meetings before he convinced me to be part of the film," said Nagarjuna.

However, this is not the first time that Nagarjuna played a complex or negative role in his career. Recently, Nagarjuna was seen in the movie 'Kuberaa', which also starred Dhanush in the lead role, where he played the role of an honest officer who turned corrupt for a businessman after seeing how life had treated him badly for being on the right side.

Meanwhile, the makers of 'Coolie' shared the trailer of the film earlier this month.

The trailer shows Thalaiva in a powerful new look with intense action scenes, dramatic moments, and strong dialogues. Fans will also see actor Nagarjuna playing the villain.

The film has officially received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the censor board. This marks the superstar's first A-rated film in many years, hinting that the film will be packed with intense and unfiltered action.

One major highlight of the much-awaited film is the reunion of 'Thalaiva' and actor Aamir Khan after nearly three decades.

The two last worked together in the 1995 film 'Aatank Hi Aatank.' In 'Coolie,' Aamir Khan will be seen as Dahaa. A poster showcasing Aamir's rugged new look was recently shared by the makers.

Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The film is set to clash at the box office with another big release, War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
 

 

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 11:43 AM (IST)
Rajinikanth Nagarjuna Coolie
