Mohanlal Breaks Down As Kerala Bids Farewell To Sreenivasan; Mammootty Stands By His Side

Veteran Malayalam cinema stalwart Sreenivasan, celebrated for his work as an actor, screenwriter and filmmaker, passed away on Saturday (December 20). He was 69. The news of his demise sent a wave of grief across the film fraternity and among fans, with heartfelt tributes flooding social media.

Mohanlal gets emotional at Sreenivasan's funeral

As Sreenivasan’s mortal remains were brought to his residence in Kerala, close friends and long-time collaborators Mohanlal and Mammootty were present to pay their respects. An emotional moment unfolded as Mohanlal struggled to hold back tears, while Mammootty sat beside him, offering quiet support.

A video circulating on X shows Mohanlal visibly shaken as he sat through the emotional scenes at Sreenivasan’s home, witnessing the immense love and respect people had for the late icon. Mammootty remained by his side, consoling him through the moment.

Sreenivasan and Mohanlal shared a remarkable professional bond, having collaborated in nearly 20 films. Their partnership delivered some of Malayalam cinema’s most memorable classics, including Nadodikkattu (1987), Chandralekha (1997) and Kilichundan Maambazham (2003).

Mohanlal's tribute to Sreenivisan

Taking to Facebook, Mohanlal penned an emotional tribute in Malayalam, remembering his dear friend and creative partner. He wrote, “Sreeni returned without saying goodbye. I don't know how to describe the bond with Sreeni in words. Our love relationship was far above the definition of those who worked together in movies. Every Malayali's intimate relationship with Sreeni was like that. Malayali saw his own face in the characters created by Sreeni. Saw my own pains, joys and shortcomings through him on the screen. Who else can express the dreams and nightmares of the middle class like Sreeni."

He further added, "The characters that we played together remain timeless, only because of the magic in Sreeni's writing. Dasan and Vijayan became the own people of any Malayali because of Sreeni's blessed writing skill. His creations were a reflection of the society. The beloved who captured the pain in laughter. On screen and in life, we traveled laughing, having fun, quarreling and getting along like Dasan and Vijayan.. May the soul of dear Sreeni rest in peace...”

Hospital authorities confirmed that Sreenivasan breathed his last at around 8.30 am on December 20. His body was later shifted from the hospital to his residence. The mortal remains will be kept at the Ernakulam Town Hall to allow the public to pay their final respects.