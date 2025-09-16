Mirai Box Office Day 5: Teja Sajja’s Action Fantasy Crosses ₹55 Crore In India

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaMirai Box Office Day 5: Teja Sajja’s Action Fantasy Crosses ₹55 Crore In India

Teja Sajja’s action fantasy Mirai continues its strong run at the box office, crossing ₹55 crore net in India within five days of release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 10:46 PM (IST)

Since its release on September 12, Karthik Gattamneni’s action fantasy drama Mirai has been enjoying a solid run at the box office. The film, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, and Shriya Saran, has impressed audiences and maintained momentum even during weekdays.

Mirai Collection Update

According to trade portal Sacnilk, Mirai earned an estimated ₹4.82 crore net across India on Tuesday. With this, its five-day total now stands at ₹55.82 crore net. The fantasy drama had a strong start with an opening of ₹13 crore and witnessed further growth over the weekend, raking in ₹15 crore on Saturday and ₹16.6 crore on Sunday.

While Monday saw a predictable dip of 61% as it was a working day, the film still managed a respectable ₹6.4 crore. The collections suggest that the film has found steady acceptance among audiences.

The film has registered its strongest numbers from the Telugu-speaking regions, with Hindi belts showing encouraging growth compared to other South Indian languages. With the first week yet to wrap up, trade analysts are keenly watching whether Mirai can sustain its momentum and touch bigger milestones.

About the Film

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, Mirai carries big expectations as Teja Sajja’s first release after the blockbuster HanuMan (2024), which earned ₹295 crore worldwide.

The story revolves around Vedha (played by Teja Sajja), a young man chosen to fulfil his destiny by battling Mahabir Lama, also known as Black Sword (Manchu Manoj). As Mahabir seeks to harness the power of nine sacred texts left behind by Emperor Ashoka, Vedha embarks on a quest to find the mythical weapon Mirai, once wielded by Lord Rama, to stop him.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 10:46 PM (IST)
