Subhash Kapoor’s much-anticipated courtroom comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3 is gearing up for a grand release on September 19. With advance booking opening this week, the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer has already shown strong momentum, hinting at a powerful start at the box office.

Jolly LLB 3 Tickets Selling Fast Ahead Of Release

According to trade portal Sacnilk, the film had registered ₹75.24 lakh in advance bookings by 5 PM on Tuesday, with 24,472 tickets sold across 3,640 shows nationwide. Delhi NCR led the way with collections of ₹26.59 lakh, outperforming Maharashtra, which reported ₹18.53 lakh. Even Telangana clocked in early numbers at ₹1.29 lakh.

With three days still to go before release, industry trackers predict that the numbers will rise significantly. The makers are eyeing a double-digit opening on Friday, with strong word of mouth and reviews expected to drive weekend growth.

Both earlier films in the franchise had a solid box office run. Jolly LLB (2013) earned ₹46 crore worldwide, while Jolly LLB 2 (2017) grossed ₹197.33 crore. The third installment is tipped to perform even better, given the hype around the reunion of both “Jollys.”

What To Expect From Jolly LLB 3

The upcoming film brings Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together as rival lawyers, while veteran actor Saurabh Shukla returns as the much-loved Judge Tripathi. Staying true to the franchise’s roots, the film blends satire with a pressing social issue.

The trailer hints at a gripping legal battle involving the encroachment of farmland by powerful figures. The ensemble cast also includes Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rao, and Ram Kapoor. Produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare, the film promises to mix sharp humor with courtroom drama.

