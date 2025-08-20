Mammootty’s Brother On Actor’s Health And Comeback: 'It's Time For A Comeback'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaMammootty’s Brother On Actor’s Health And Comeback: 'It's Time For A Comeback'

Mammootty’s brother Ebrahimkutty shared an emotional note, confirming the megastar has overcome health concerns and is gearing up for a long-awaited comeback.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Social media platforms turned into a wave of celebration on Tuesday as Malayalam cinema’s biggest names and countless fans came together to express their joy for one man, Mammootty. Messages poured in from superstar Mohanlal, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, industry colleagues, and admirers across the globe, all rejoicing over the legendary actor’s return after months away from the spotlight.

Mammootty's brother's post after superstar's recovery

The 72-year-old star had been missing from public view due to undisclosed health concerns, but recent updates confirm that he has now fully recovered. Adding to the collective sigh of relief, Mammootty’s brother Ebrahimkutty penned an emotional note on Facebook, assuring fans that the actor is ready for his long-awaited comeback.

“I am now revelling in a sense of relief one feels after crossing a vast sea of dark clouds and turmoil. All the suppressed anxieties have subsided. Now, it is time for a comeback,” he wrote.

Ebrahimkutty further shared how strangers and well-wishers constantly enquired about his brother’s health:

“For a long time, wherever I went, everyone’s enquiry was only about Ichakka (Mammootty’s nickname). During my travels for serial shoots, at railway stations, bus stands, on the streets, and at shooting locations, wherever I went, people would come and ask lovingly, ‘Mammukka is okay, right?’ The expression on their faces upon hearing my ‘yes’ showed the depth of their love for him. The whole world is praying for one person?! Yes. All the world I saw had been in prayer, wishing for Ichakka’s health to be restored. Though the situation wasn’t extremely grave, a lump remained in my heart. I prayed in every breath… along with crores and crores of people. Now that all the crises have been overcome, it is a relief like having swum across a sea.”

He closed his heartfelt post by thanking everyone who had stood by them during the difficult phase:

“Thank you, to those who carried unconditional love for Ichakka; to those who prayed; to those who ardently wished for his return… And to every human being and God.”

Mammootty gets love from the industry

The joyous mood was echoed by Mammootty’s close circle. His longtime associate George expressed his gratitude through a note that read, “With eyes brimming with joy, I stand before you with folded hands. To those who prayed for me, stood by me, and reassured me that nothing would go wrong, my dearest ones, thank you with endless love.”

Producer Anto Joseph and several industry colleagues also shared similar sentiments. Mohanlal posted an old picture of him planting a kiss on Mammootty’s cheek with a red heart emoji, while MP John Brittas lauded the actor’s resilience, writing on X, “Dear Mammukka, your strength and resilience are truly inspiring! We’re overjoyed to see you back, and we need your vibrant presence, charm and leadership for many years to come.”

Actor VK Sreeraman joined the chorus of affection, recalling how Mammootty himself had called him after successfully completing his last round of medical tests.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
