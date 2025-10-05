Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Rishab Shetty’s Film Eyes ₹250-Crore Milestone

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaKantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Rishab Shetty’s Film Eyes ₹250-Crore Milestone

Kantara Chapter 1 earns ₹225 crore worldwide in three days, breaking records and racing toward ₹250 crore at the box office.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. After a blockbuster Dussehra opening, the period action drama saw earnings rise over the weekend. 

Kantara Chapter 1 Strong Overseas Performance

Domestically, the film collected ₹162.85 crore net (₹195.50 crore gross) in three days. Saturday alone brought in ₹55 crore net, nearly 20% higher than Friday’s ₹46 crore. The Kannada version saw 94% occupancy for night shows, while the Hindi version earned over ₹40 crore by itself.

Kantara Chapter 1 also impressed internationally, earning more than $3 million in its first three days. With combined domestic and international figures, the film has already grossed around ₹225 crore worldwide. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Salman Khan’s Sikandar (₹176 crore), Ram Charan’s Game Changer (₹200 crore), and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (₹210 crore), and is on track to hit ₹250 crore by Sunday.

ALSO READ: Downloaded Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ From Tamilrockers, Other Piracy Sites? Get Ready For Rs 2 Lakh Fine

Kantara Chapter 1 Review

The ABP Live review of the film reads: Kantara Chapter 1 is not a flawless masterpiece, but it is a film that deserves to be watched on the big screen. With its breathtaking visuals, thrilling action, and some unforgettable moments, it surpasses the first film in scale and cinematic experience. There’s no reason to declare that “Bollywood should be ashamed”—instead, it’s a reminder that good cinema can come from anywhere, and it should simply be celebrated.

About Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1

Serving as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, the new installment is set a thousand years before the original story. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film features a talented cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. With folklore-inspired storytelling, grand visuals, and powerful performances, Kantara Chapter 1 continues to captivate audiences nationwide.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
Rishab Shetty Kantara Chapter 1
