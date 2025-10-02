Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Downloaded Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1' From Tamilrockers, Other Piracy Sites? Get Ready For Rs 2 Lakh Fine

Downloaded Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ From Tamilrockers, Other Piracy Sites? Get Ready For Rs 2 Lakh Fine

'Kantara: Chapter 1' leaked online within hours of release. Pirated downloads risk fines up to Rs 2 lakh, jail time, malware threats, and hurt the film industry.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Kantara Chapter 1 Full Movie Leaked: Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited film Kantara: Chapter 1 has fallen prey to piracy almost immediately after its theatrical release. The movie, which hit screens on October 2 to mark the Dussehra festivities, explores the origins of the ancient ritual art form Bhuta Kola or Bhoota Aradhane. Despite its cultural depth and cinematic intensity, the film has been uploaded illegally on multiple piracy sites within hours of release. Platforms such as Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Moviesda, along with several Telegram channels, have been circulating unauthorised versions ranging from low-quality clips to high-definition rips.

For filmmakers, this leak represents yet another setback in the ongoing battle against piracy, a problem that continues to plague the Indian film industry.

Downloaded 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Illegally? This Is What You'll Face Now

Those who believe pirated downloads are harmless should think again. Under Indian copyright law, accessing or downloading an illegal copy of a film can lead to penalties as high as Rs 2 lakh. In more severe cases, imprisonment is also possible.

Apart from legal consequences, there are hidden dangers in clicking on piracy links. Cyber experts caution that these platforms often hide malware and phishing traps. Such malicious elements can compromise users’ personal data, putting them at risk of hacking, identity theft, and financial fraud. Moreover, pirated versions rarely do justice to a director’s vision, with viewers often left watching distorted visuals, missing sequences, or poor audio.

Support Cinema, Not Piracy

Beyond numbers and penalties, piracy also carries a human cost. Each illegal download chips away at the earnings of not just the lead actors and directors but also the crew members, technicians, and countless others who make a film possible. The damage affects the entire ecosystem of filmmaking, from production to distribution.

The creative effort behind films like Kantara: Chapter 1 deserves to be honoured by audiences who choose legitimate platforms, whether in theatres or through licensed streaming services. Supporting cinema the right way ensures that the industry continues to thrive and that unique stories rooted in tradition and culture are preserved for future generations.

ABP Live reiterates its stance against piracy and urges viewers to opt for authentic sources to enjoy the full cinematic experience while safeguarding both themselves and the creative community.

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Entertainment Kantara Chapter 1 TECHNOLOGY
