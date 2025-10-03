Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-anticipated prequel to Rishab Shetty’s National Award-winning blockbuster, has made a thunderous debut at the box office. Released on October 2, the film raked in ₹60 crore on its opening day, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

The film takes audiences deep into the ancient origins of the mystical Kantara forest, blending folklore, grandeur, and high-octane storytelling. Expectations were monumental given that the original Kantara (2022) had crossed ₹400 crore worldwide, and the prequel appears to be following suit.

Impressive Occupancy Across Languages

Sacnilk reported that the ₹60 crore India net collection included ₹21 crore from the Hindi-dubbed version alone. The 2D release saw remarkable occupancy rates: Kannada (88.13%), Telugu (75.34%), Tamil (71.42%), Malayalam (66.61%), while Hindi stood lower at 29.84% on opening day.

The strong regional reception underscores the film’s pan-India appeal, making it one of the biggest Dussehra releases of the year.

Star Cast and Production

Directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 also features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, and Rakesh Poojari. Backed by Hombale Films, known for producing large-scale cinematic spectacles, the prequel continues the studio’s legacy of delivering content-rich blockbusters with massive visual appeal.

Surpassing Other 2024 Hits

On its very first day, Kantara Chapter 1 outshone the opening collections of several big films this year. It left behind Saiyaara (₹22 crore), Sikandar (₹26 crore), and Chhaava (₹31 crore), cementing its place as one of the strongest debuts of 2024.

Adding to the cheer, Telugu superstar Jr NTR extended his congratulations on X, writing: “Congratulations to the team of #KantaraChapter1 on scoring a resounding success. @shetty_rishab sir pulled off the unthinkable by excelling both as a mindblowing actor and a brilliant director. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew, along with @hombalefilms, for fearlessly backing Rishab sir’s vision.”

With positive word of mouth and festive momentum, trade analysts expect the film to sustain strong collections in the coming days, positioning it as one of the biggest cinematic successes of the year.