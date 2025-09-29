As 'Kantara: Chapter 1' gears for its October 2 release, the film is already creating ripples with its advance ticket sales. Major cinema chains such as PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis report about 7,200 tickets sold for opening day across key markets, a figure that suggests substantial early interest. Meanwhile, its Hindi release rival 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' has booked close to 4,500 tickets so far, showing Kantara’s early edge even outside its core Kannada territories.

The enthusiasm is especially visible in Karnataka and the U.S., where fans rushed to lock in seats soon after booking opened. The North Indian booking window, which began on September 28, also saw a strong response, confirming that Kantara’s appeal is crossing regional boundaries.

Distributors Demand Dominant Screening Slots Amid Release Clash

With both films releasing on the same day, the makers of Kantara have made bold demands of exhibitors. Sources indicate that AA Films, the film’s distributor, has asked for all shows in single‑screen and three‑screen multiplexes and 12 shows in two‑screen cinemas, essentially seeking total exclusivity in many halls.

One industry insider revealed, “They have requested 18 shows in three‑screen multiplexes, which equates to each and every show.” This unusually strong demand has put pressure on distributors and theater owners, especially as Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari competes for screens simultaneously.

Kantara’s Grand Vision, Multi‑Language Release & Production Scale

Kantara: Chapter 1 stands out not just for its hype but its ambition. Produced by Hombale Films, the film is set to release globally in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.

The production reportedly includes a massive war sequence filmed over 45–50 days across 25 acres of rugged terrain, involving 500 trained fighters and 3,000 extras. With music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Arvind Kashyap, and production design by Vinesh Banglan, the film aims to deliver both visual spectacle and emotional depth.

On the other hand, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is the romantic comedy from Shashank Khaitan, backed by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul. It too releases on October 2, coinciding with Dussehra and making for a high competition showdown at the box office.