'Fired Up Working In Silence': Ram Charan’s Gym Pic Sparks Massive Buzz For Peddi

Ram Charan has once again grabbed attention on social media, this time with a striking gym picture that highlights his intense physical preparation for his upcoming film Peddi. The actor, who is currently filming the highly anticipated sports action drama, shared the image on Instagram, instantly sparking excitement among fans ahead of the film’s theatrical release later this year.

Ram Charan’s Gym Photo Sets the Internet on Fire

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ram Charan posted a photo from his workout session, showcasing his chiselled physique and focused mindset. Along with the image, the actor wrote, “Fired up working in silence!!! Ready for the next challenge @peddimovie."

The post quickly drew thousands of reactions from fans, who flooded the comments section with praise. One admirer wrote, “Super Looks Bro Eagerly Waiting For Movie Peddi." Another fan commented, “Beast Mode On U r looking superb #RamCharan Anna LOVE YOU." The image further reinforced Ram Charan’s reputation for discipline and dedication, especially when preparing for physically demanding roles.

Actor Puts Release Delay Speculation to Rest

In recent weeks, rumours had surfaced suggesting that Peddi might face delays and fail to meet its announced release timeline. Addressing these speculations, Ram Charan personally confirmed the film’s release date while attending an event in Hyderabad for Roshan Meka’s upcoming film Champion.

When asked about the status of Peddi, the actor clarified, “Shooting is going on for Peddi. It will be released on March 27. Next, there’s Champion, after that Sankranthi movies are releasing, and after that we will squeeze in somewhere." His statement effectively ended uncertainty surrounding the project’s release plans.

Inside Ram Charan’s Preparation and the Film’s Progress

Sources close to the production revealed that the shoot has been progressing smoothly, crediting the disciplined approach of both the actor and the crew. According to insiders, “The team has been very disciplined, and Ram Charan’s preparation is making the process faster than expected. The action sequences being shot in this schedule have a raw, grounded feel, and he’s performing them with absolute precision. His fitness and discipline are making the stunts look effortless on camera.There’s a lot of excitement in the unit about how this avatar will connect with the audience."

About Peddi

Peddi is a Telugu sports action drama written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and is slated for a pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026. It is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, produced under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner by Venkata Satish Kilaru, with Ishan Saksena serving as co-producer.