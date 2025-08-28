Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaFans Disappointed As Balakrishna’s 'Akhanda 2' Release Gets Postponed

Fans Disappointed As Balakrishna’s 'Akhanda 2' Release Gets Postponed

Due to extensive post-production demands, including VFX and re-recording, the release of "Akhanda 2: Thandavam," starring Nandamuri Balakrishna has been postponed.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 07:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pointing out that the entire post-production process of director Boyapati Srinu's upcoming action entertainer 'Akhanda 2: Thandaavam' demanded meticulous attention and therefore required additional time, the makers of the film on Thursday announced that they had chosen to postpone the release of the film to a later date.

The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 25 this year.

The production house 14 Reels Plus, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It wrote, "Akhanda 2 brings back the blockbuster combination of 'God of Masses' Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu, a duo celebrated for redefining mass action entertainers and creating some of the most iconic moments in Telugu cinema.

"Ever since its announcement, the film has stood as one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema, with the teaser creating a sensation across languages and amplifying expectations to a whole new level.

"For a film of this scale, the re-recording, VFX, and the entire post-production process demands meticulous attention, and therefore require additional time to present the film at its absolute best considering the weight of expectations Akhanda 2 carries following the blockbuster success of the first part.

"The team is really excited about this project and is working tirelessly, round the clock, to deliver Akhanda 2 on a truly unprecedented scale, with uncompromised quality, breathtaking visuals, and the ultimate theatrical impact. In light of this, we have decided to move the release to a later date that will be announced soon, instead of the originally scheduled September 25th."

The production house said it was fully committed to exceeding all expectations and giving audiences a theatrical experience worth the wait and added that Akhanda 2 would not just be a film, but a festival of cinema.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, ever since the makers released a teaser of the film to mark the birthday celebrations of the film's lead actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The teaser introduced audiences to Balakrishna’s fiercely divine avatar in the film. It showed Lord Shiva's loyal mount Nandi flaking the Trishul. We also get a glimpse of the protagonist's intense fight against evil.

The teaser gave away the fact that the sequel would feature some high-intensity action sequences choreographed by stunt directors Ram-Lakshman.

Renowned composer S Thaman, whose work in all of Balakrishna's recent films have come in for praise, has again scored music for this Balakrishna film as well.

Interestingly, Harshaali Malhotra, best known for having played the little girl Munni in Salman Khan's blockbuster film 'Bajrangi Bhaijan', is playing the role of Janani in this film.

For the unaware, 'Akhanda 2: Thandavam' marks Balakrishna's fourth professional collaboration with filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu. A sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Akhanda', the movie promises all the elements of a mass entertainer.

The drama has been produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the prestigious banner of 14 Reels Plus, and presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri.

It may be recalled that the unit had recently shot a major sequence of the film in the scenic locales of Georgia. Certain parts of the movie were also shot at the sacred Maha Kumbh Mela that took place in Prayagraj this year.

Balakrishna will be seen as the protagonist in this action entertainer, which will also feature Samyuktha. In addition to these two, Aadhi Pinisetty has been roped in as the antagonist for the film.

Camera work for the film is being taken care of by C. Ramprasad, along with Santoshh D Detake, whereas Tammiraju is the head of the editing department.

The technical crew of the drama further includes A.S. Prakash as art director.

'Akhanda 2: Thandavam' is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 25, during Dussehra.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 07:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nandamuri Balakrishna Akhanda 2: Thandavam
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Don’t Share Documents’: Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Delete Bengal Voter Names, Warns Of ‘Linguistic Terror’
‘Don’t Share Documents’: Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Delete Bengal Voter Names, Warns Of ‘Linguistic Terror’
Business
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
Election 2025
'Rahul Gandhi Ka Dimaag…’: Fadnavis, Allies Slam ‘Abusive’ Remarks On Modi, His Mother; Congress Cries ‘Diversion’
'Rahul Gandhi Ka Dimaag…’: Fadnavis, Allies Slam ‘Abusive’ Remarks On Modi, His Mother
Business
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget