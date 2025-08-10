Fahadh Faasil Brings Laughter And Love In ‘Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira’ Trailer

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaFahadh Faasil Brings Laughter And Love In ‘Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira’ Trailer

The trailer for the Malayalam rom-com "Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira," starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, has been released, generating excitement for its Onam release on August 29th.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 01:48 PM (IST)

The makers of director Althaf Salim’s eagerly-awaited Malayalam romantic comedy, ‘Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira’ , featuring actors Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, on Sunday released the trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to her social media timelines, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who plays the female lead in the film, shared the link to the trailer and wrote, "OUR TRAILER IS HERE! Hop on! In cinemas for Onam, 29th Aug."

It may be recalled that Kalyani Priyadarshan had, at the time of the first look poster of the film, said, “Their love story was perfect... until the wedding.”

 

The trailer shows Kalyani Priyadarshan telling Aby (Fahadh Faasil) that she's again had a dream of a plump horse that resembles white halwa. We then see Aby making efforts to find such a horse. Aby's friends tell him that Kalyani isn't just a little crazy but completely nuts. However, Aby is madly in love with Kalyani's character in the film and disregards their advice. After this, there is a twist to the plot. We get to know that there have been developments that have not augured well for the couple. Aby is seen doing a lot of stuff including indulging in surveillance. What happens then is what the light-hearted rom-com Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is all about.

The film has triggered a lot of interest as this will be director Althaf Salim’s second film after his debut film, ‘Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela’, impressed both critics and film buffs.

‘Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela’ featured Nivin Pauly in the lead along with Aishwarya Lekshmi. It also had a number of gifted actors like Shanthi Krishna, Siju Wilson, Ahaana Krishna, Lal and Sharafudeen in pivotal roles.

Althaf Salim, in an earlier interview to a media publication, had informed that 70 per cent of ‘Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira’ had been shot in Ernakulam in Kerala and the remaining 30 per cent in Chennai.

The film, a light-hearted entertainer, went on floors in April 2024 and work on the film continued briskly with rumours in December 2024 on social media suggesting that the makers were considering releasing the film for Vishu this year.

However, the film is to hit screens on August 29 for the festive occasion of Onam.

The film, which has cinematography by Jinto George, has music by Justin Varghese and editing by Sundar Nayak. Art direction for the film has been handled by Ouseph John and costumes have been designed by Mashar Hamsa. The film has been produced by Ashiq Usman.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Fahadh Faasil Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira
Embed widget