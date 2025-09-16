Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth Cinema'They Thought We Were Mad': Dulquer On Mammootty, Priyadarshan’s Reaction To Lokah Chapter 1 Before Release

Lokah Chapter 1- Chandra producer Dulquer Salmaan and star Kalyani Priyadarshan revealed their fathers, Mammootty and Priyadarshan, initially doubted the film's success but are now proud.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 10:57 AM (IST)

The Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra has taken the box office by storm, rewriting records and creating history. In just 13 days, the film crossed the ₹200 crore mark, making Kalyani Priyadarshan the first-ever Malayalam actor to achieve this milestone.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the film’s producer Dulquer Salmaan and lead actress Kalyani Priyadarshan opened up about how their fathers, Mammootty and Priyadarshan, reacted to the film’s massive success.

When Mammootty and Priyadarshan Had Doubts About Lokah

Dulquer Salmaan revealed that both Mammootty and filmmaker Priyadarshan were initially apprehensive about the film.

“Her dad didn’t expect it. He was like, ‘What were you thinking? Why would you take this bet? I told him honestly — I didn’t know. I just believed in the idea. It felt right. My dad (veteran actor Mammootty) was worried too. They all thought we were a little mad, but they’re very proud now,” Dulquer shared.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wayfarer Films (@dqswayfarerfilms)

Priyadarshan’s Message to Kalyani After Success

Kalyani recalled her father Priyadarshan’s reaction after the film became a blockbuster.

“The first message he sent me after everything blew up was, ‘Don’t let success get to your head and don’t let failure get to your heart.’ He says it often, but this time he sent it as a reminder, and he keeps reminding me every day. That’s what I hold on to,” she said.

About Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role alongside Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha in pivotal roles.

Marking cinema’s first-ever female superhero, the film follows Chandra, a mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world infused with folklore and fantasy. With its ₹200 crore box office feat, the film continues to perform strongly, joining the ranks of Indian cinema’s biggest hits.

 

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Dulquer Salmaan Kalyani Priyadarshan Lokah Chapter 1
