Vijay TVK Maanadu In Madurai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a series of sharp statements at the party’s state conference in Madurai, emphasising that his political ambitions are driven by a commitment to the people, not by a decline in his film career. This comes as, Vijay previously declared that his upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' would be his last, signaling his full dedication to politics.

Vijay Takes A Dig At Film Industry Peers

Addressing lakhs of supporters, Vijay took a pointed dig at fellow actors-turned-politicians (speculated as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan) asserting that unlike them, he was not entering politics after losing market appeal in the film industry. He said, “Many people predicted, like in astrology, that actor-turned-politicians wouldn’t enter politics. They said, ‘How can he come? when he (actors) didn't. Vijay will be busy shooting; how can he be here? How can he win when others couldn’t? It took so many years for them to succeed. Now they also ask, how can he convert this into votes?’”

Speaking on the crowd’s potential, he stressed, “This crowd will not only translate into votes but will also become a hunting ground for anti-people rulers.” He added, “Simply saying cinema person, cinema person… The one who defeated Ambedkar was not a cinema person, the one who defeated Kamarajar in Virudhunagar was not a cinema person but a politician. Not all politicians are good, not all cinema people are idiots.”

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s political debut began with high expectations. On December 31, 2017, he announced in Chennai that he would enter politics to “change the fate of Tamil Nadu,” launching the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) as a fan-driven precursor to a political party. He promised “spiritual politics” and ethical governance. Despite reaffirming plans in December 2020 to contest elections, he withdrew weeks later, citing health concerns and the pandemic. Kamal Haasan, meanwhile, formally launched Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in February 2018, emphasising governance and transparency. After poor electoral performances in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, MNM joined the DMK-led alliance in 2024 and Kamal became a Rajya Sabha MP in May 2025.

Vijay Announces 'Candidates' For Assembly Elections

Vijay also revealed his electoral plans, announcing that he would contest from the Madurai East Assembly constituency during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls and soon listed nine other constituencies in Madurai district where he would contest. He stressed that a vote for TVK candidate would be a vote for him, reinforcing his central role in the party.

The actor-politician reiterated TVK’s ideological stance, stating, “TVK is not a party that makes underground deals, forges alliances, or cheats the people. We are not afraid of anyone. The people of Tamil Nadu, the women, and the youth stand with us.” He evoked the historic 1967 and 1977 elections, predicting that the party would unseat “anti-people” forces in the coming polls.

Vijay concluded by asserting that TVK’s strength lies in its people-centric approach, warning that the party should not be underestimated and promising a decisive impact in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

