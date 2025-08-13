Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister, actor, and producer Udhayanidhi Stalin has extended heartfelt congratulations to Superstar Rajinikanth on completing five decades in cinema, while also sharing his enthusiastic first impressions of the actor’s upcoming film 'Coolie'.

Udhayanidhi Stalin gives first review of Coolie

Taking to X on Wednesday, Udhayanidhi penned a celebratory note not only for Rajinikanth but also for the entire cast and crew of director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest venture, which releases in theatres on Thursday.

“I am truly delighted to congratulate our Superstar @rajinikanth sir on completing 50 glorious years in the film industry. Had the opportunity to get an early glimpse of his much-awaited movie #Coolie, releasing tomorrow. I thoroughly enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer and am sure it will capture the hearts of audiences everywhere.

My heartfelt wishes for a roaring success to @rajinikanth sir, @sunpictures, Sathyaraj sir, @Dir_Lokesh, #AamirKhan sir, @iamnagarjuna sir, @nimmaupendra sir, @anirudhofficial, #SoubinShahir, @shrutihaasan and the entire team behind this movie,” he wrote.

Had the opportunity to get an early glimpse of his much-awaited movie #Coolie, releasing tomorrow. I thoroughly enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer… pic.twitter.com/qiZNOj5yKI — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) August 13, 2025

About Coolie

The film has already set high expectations among audiences and is scheduled for a massive release in over 100 countries this Friday.

'Coolie' boasts a powerhouse cast, with Rajinikanth sharing screen space with Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. The recently released trailer has only intensified the buzz, offering a glimpse into the storyline, Rajinikanth’s character is portrayed as a close friend of Sathyaraj, living under the radar until a crisis threatens his friend’s life. Despite his daughter’s (Shruti Haasan) objections, he steps in to protect him.

The action entertainer has been cleared by the Censor Board with an ‘A’ certificate, a decision that has sparked some concern among fans. Given Rajinikanth’s large family audience, the rating could restrict younger viewers from watching the much-anticipated release in theatres.