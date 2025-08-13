Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaCoolie First Review Out: Udhayanidhi Stalin Hails Rajinikanth’s Latest As 'Power-Packed Mass Entertainer'

Coolie First Review Out: Udhayanidhi Stalin Hails Rajinikanth’s Latest As 'Power-Packed Mass Entertainer'

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin praised Rajinikanth’s Coolie, calling it a “power-packed mass entertainer” after an early watch, ahead of its global release in over 100 countries this Friday.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 04:39 PM (IST)

Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister, actor, and producer Udhayanidhi Stalin has extended heartfelt congratulations to Superstar Rajinikanth on completing five decades in cinema, while also sharing his enthusiastic first impressions of the actor’s upcoming film 'Coolie'.

Udhayanidhi Stalin gives first review of Coolie

Taking to X on Wednesday, Udhayanidhi penned a celebratory note not only for Rajinikanth but also for the entire cast and crew of director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest venture, which releases in theatres on Thursday.

“I am truly delighted to congratulate our Superstar @rajinikanth sir on completing 50 glorious years in the film industry. Had the opportunity to get an early glimpse of his much-awaited movie #Coolie, releasing tomorrow. I thoroughly enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer and am sure it will capture the hearts of audiences everywhere.

My heartfelt wishes for a roaring success to @rajinikanth sir, @sunpictures, Sathyaraj sir, @Dir_Lokesh, #AamirKhan sir, @iamnagarjuna sir, @nimmaupendra sir, @anirudhofficial, #SoubinShahir, @shrutihaasan and the entire team behind this movie,” he wrote.

About Coolie

The film has already set high expectations among audiences and is scheduled for a massive release in over 100 countries this Friday.

'Coolie' boasts a powerhouse cast, with Rajinikanth sharing screen space with Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. The recently released trailer has only intensified the buzz, offering a glimpse into the storyline, Rajinikanth’s character is portrayed as a close friend of Sathyaraj, living under the radar until a crisis threatens his friend’s life. Despite his daughter’s (Shruti Haasan) objections, he steps in to protect him.

The action entertainer has been cleared by the Censor Board with an ‘A’ certificate, a decision that has sparked some concern among fans. Given Rajinikanth’s large family audience, the rating could restrict younger viewers from watching the much-anticipated release in theatres.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Coolie
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Became Voter Before Citizenship, Congress Leader Points To ECI
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Voted Before Citizenship, Cong Leader Points To ECI
India
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
World
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
Cities
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget