Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere: Date, Time, Streaming Details And List Of Commoner Contestants

HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaBigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere: Date, Time, Streaming Details And List Of Commoner Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: The much-awaited ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to premiere this month, promising a fresh twist to the hit reality series.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 09:53 PM (IST)
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: The much-awaited ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to premiere this month, promising a fresh twist to the hit reality series. Nagarjuna will once again take on hosting duties, while this season marks the debut of commoners entering the house alongside celebrities.

Date, time, and streaming details of Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will launch on September 7 at 7 PM on Star Maa and stream simultaneously on Jio Hotstar. Teasing the drama to come, the official Jio Hotstar Telugu handle wrote on X, “Four sunsets away, the #BiggBossHouse becomes a battlefield of bonds & betrayals. Friendships will break, destinies will be rewritten. Don’t miss the #BiggBossSeason9 Grand Launch on Sept 7 at 7 PM, only on @StarMaa.”

The makers also unveiled a promo featuring Nagarjuna hinting at an unpredictable season. Another teaser revealed that contestants will be split into two separate houses under the tagline “Double House, Double Dose”, with commoners and celebrities living apart.

How the commoners were selected

Before the premiere, a special show titled Agnipariksha was aired, where former Bigg Boss contestants Bindu Madhavi, Navdeep, and Abhijeet evaluated potential participants through a series of physical and mental challenges.

From 45 hopefuls, 15 contestants were initially selected as commoners, including Manish, Priya, Anusha, Srija, Pawan, Prasanna, Shreya, Shakib, Swetha, Naga, Kalki, Pavan Kalyan, Harish, Divya, and Dahlia. However, more eliminations followed, leaving Divya, Prasanna, Pawan, Shreya, Anusha, and Swetha as the final six chosen to enter the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu’s journey

The Telugu edition of the popular reality show launched in 2017 with Jr NTR as host. Actor Nani took over for Season 2 in 2018, and since 2019, Nagarjuna has been a fixture as the host, bringing his signature charm to the show’s drama-filled format.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 09:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nagarjuna Bigg Boss Telugu
Embed widget