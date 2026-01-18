Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Finale: Is Gilli Nata Set For A One-Sided Win?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaBigg Boss Kannada 12 Finale: Is Gilli Nata Set For A One-Sided Win?

As Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 heads into its grand finale, social media buzz strongly favours Gilli Nata. Here’s why fans believe he could win big.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
As Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 inches closer to its grand finale, the excitement among viewers has reached a fever pitch. With just hours remaining before the winner is crowned, online conversations suggest that this season’s outcome may already be written — at least in the court of public opinion. Social media platforms are flooded with fan predictions, celebratory posts, and trending hashtags pointing overwhelmingly towards one name.

The much-anticipated finale will be broadcast on Sunday, January 18, 2026, and while the official announcement will only be made on stage, viewer sentiment appears to be leaning heavily in one direction.

A Season Packed With Drama, Strategy and Emotional Highs

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 began with 18 contestants representing diverse backgrounds, ranging from actors and social media influencers to reality television personalities. Over the course of the season, the house witnessed emotional confrontations, unexpected alliances, challenging tasks, wildcard entries, and shocking eliminations.

As the competition intensified, only six contestants managed to secure their spots in the finale: Gilli Nata, Ashwini Gowda, Dhanush Gowda, Rakshitha Shetty, Mutant Raghu, and Kavya Shaiva. Each finalist carved a unique identity — some through strategic gameplay, others through emotional honesty or fearless confrontation.

However, as the finale approaches, fan discussions suggest that one contestant has pulled significantly ahead.

Why Gilli Nata Is Emerging as the Audience Favourite

Across social media platforms, Gilli Nata’s name continues to trend as the most likely winner of the season. Fans have praised his journey as consistent, powerful, and emotionally resonant. Many viewers believe his gameplay struck the right balance between strategy and authenticity.

One fan wrote on social media, “Heartiest congratulations to the Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner, Gilli Nata! 🎉 Your incredible journey, unbeatable spirit, and Gilli magic have won us all over. So proud of you—keep shining!"

Another post confidently stated, “Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner Is Definitely Gilli Nata." Several fans have even gone as far as calling him a “one-sided winner," suggesting that the voting margin may be decisive.

While these reactions are based purely on fan sentiment and do not reflect official results, the scale and consistency of support stand out compared to other finalists.

Finale Telecast, Voting Lines and Prize Details

The Bigg Boss Kannada 12 grand finale will air from 6 pm onwards on Colors Kannada. Voting lines will remain open until 12 am on Sunday, after which the final tally will determine the winner. The champion of Season 12 is expected to walk away with the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Whether the finale confirms fan predictions or delivers an unexpected twist, Season 12 has undeniably succeeded in keeping audiences emotionally invested until the very end.

Published at : 18 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Gilli Nata Winner Bigg Boss Kannada Finale Bigg Boss Kannada Voting Colors Kannada Bigg Boss
