AR Murugadoss Shaves Head At Palani Temple After Madharaasi Release

Acclaimed director AR Murugadoss marked the release of his latest film 'Madharaasi' with a deeply personal gesture—visiting the sacred Murugan temple in Palani, Tamil Nadu, to fulfill a spiritual vow. As part of this observance, the filmmaker shaved his head at the temple, a tradition often undertaken in gratitude or hope.

“Feels Like My First Film Again,” Says the Director

In a candid chat with Post-cut Clarity, Murugadoss opened up about why this moment felt so symbolic.

“I went to the Palani Murugan temple after Madharaasi’s release. I remember going there after my first film, Dheena, and would go there once in a while afterwards. It was important for me to do that because, in a sense, this feels like my first film again. It’s very important to me. I asked God for this movie to succeed,”

he said, underlining the emotional significance of the occasion.

Five-Year Break and the Pandemic’s Toll

'Madharaasi' marks Murugadoss’s return to Tamil cinema after a noticeable gap since Darbar in 2020. The director revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on his ability to work creatively.

“I couldn’t think straight for a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. People like me can only think of limited things at once, and back then, it felt like another World War. We didn’t even know how long it would last. It took me five years to bounce back, and I had two films that didn’t materialise, creating a gap,”

he explained.

Career Highlights and Madharaasi's Plot

Murugadoss is no stranger to cinematic success. After debuting in 2001 with 'Dheena', he gained widespread fame with the 2005 blockbuster 'Ghajini', later remade in Hindi with Aamir Khan. His credits include directing Telugu films like Stalin and Spyder, and Tamil hits such as 'Thuppakki' and 'Kaththi'.

His most recent film prior to 'Madharaasi was 'Sikandar' (2025), starring Salman Khan. Though it grossed ₹184.6 crore globally, it fell short of box office expectations.

'Madharaasi', released on 5 September, is a psychological action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and others. The plot follows a protagonist suffering from Fregoli delusion as he navigates a dangerous mission involving an arms smuggling syndicate. While reviews have been mixed, the film has sparked conversation for its bold themes and performances.