Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaAR Murugadoss Shaves Head At Palani Temple After Madharaasi Release

AR Murugadoss Shaves Head At Palani Temple After Madharaasi Release

AR Murugadoss fulfills a spiritual vow at Palani Murugan temple after the release of Madharaasi. The filmmaker calls the film a fresh beginning post his 5-year hiatus.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Acclaimed director AR Murugadoss marked the release of his latest film 'Madharaasi' with a deeply personal gesture—visiting the sacred Murugan temple in Palani, Tamil Nadu, to fulfill a spiritual vow. As part of this observance, the filmmaker shaved his head at the temple, a tradition often undertaken in gratitude or hope.

“Feels Like My First Film Again,” Says the Director

In a candid chat with Post-cut Clarity, Murugadoss opened up about why this moment felt so symbolic.

“I went to the Palani Murugan temple after Madharaasi’s release. I remember going there after my first film, Dheena, and would go there once in a while afterwards. It was important for me to do that because, in a sense, this feels like my first film again. It’s very important to me. I asked God for this movie to succeed,”
he said, underlining the emotional significance of the occasion.

Five-Year Break and the Pandemic’s Toll

'Madharaasi' marks Murugadoss’s return to Tamil cinema after a noticeable gap since Darbar in 2020. The director revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on his ability to work creatively.

“I couldn’t think straight for a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. People like me can only think of limited things at once, and back then, it felt like another World War. We didn’t even know how long it would last. It took me five years to bounce back, and I had two films that didn’t materialise, creating a gap,”
he explained.

Career Highlights and Madharaasi's Plot

Murugadoss is no stranger to cinematic success. After debuting in 2001 with 'Dheena', he gained widespread fame with the 2005 blockbuster 'Ghajini', later remade in Hindi with Aamir Khan. His credits include directing Telugu films like Stalin and Spyder, and Tamil hits such as 'Thuppakki' and 'Kaththi'.

His most recent film prior to 'Madharaasi was 'Sikandar' (2025), starring Salman Khan. Though it grossed ₹184.6 crore globally, it fell short of box office expectations.

'Madharaasi', released on 5 September, is a psychological action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and others. The plot follows a protagonist suffering from Fregoli delusion as he navigates a dangerous mission involving an arms smuggling syndicate. While reviews have been mixed, the film has sparked conversation for its bold themes and performances.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Cinema Sivakarthikeyan AR Murugadoss Palani Murugan Temple AR Murugadoss New Film Madharaasi Movie Madharaasi Release Madharaasi Box Office
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
World
Poland's Airspace Violated By 'Drone-Type Objects' From Russia, Major Airports Shut
Poland's Airspace Violated By Russian Drones, Major Airports Shut
India
Nepal Unrest: Indians Return As Protests Continue; Security Tightened At UP Borders, Markets Shut — Updates
Nepal Unrest: Indians Return As Protests Continue; Security Tightened At UP Borders, Markets Shut — Updates
Election 2025
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Joint Operation Uncovers ISI Network, Terror Plan Neutralized | ABP NEWS
Unrest In Nepal: Flights Canceled Amid Unrest at Tribhuvan International Airport | ABP NEWS
Unrest In Nepal: Former MPs and Lawmakers’ Houses Torched Amid Unrest in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Responds to Donald Trump’s Statement, Looks Forward to Talks | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Nepal’s Capital Erupts in Violence as Protests Against Government Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget