Ajith Kumar Says Entourages ‘Can Spoil You’, Admits He’s ‘Ashamed’ Of It

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, known for living a life of simplicity despite his stardom, recently opened up about his conscious choice to avoid entourages. In a conversation with Anupama Chopra, the Good Bad Ugly actor revealed how growing up in a middle-class family shaped his belief in independence and humility.

“But is this not what everybody does?" Ajith said when asked why he prefers doing things himself. “I come from a very middle-class family. I had wonderful parents who were way ahead of their time, so I guess we were brought up to do things on our own. We were taught cooking at the age of seven or eight."

His remarks come at a time when many filmmakers have raised concerns about rising entourage expenses and the growing culture of celebrity excess in the film industry.

‘It Can Spoil You; I’m Ashamed Of It’

Ajith acknowledged that while having personal assistants can make life easier for some actors, it can also lead to complacency and a sense of entitlement. “I can understand why some people prefer to have others around to help them. That makes their lives easier. They have that much commitment to devote time to. It’s probably to save time. I don’t think that is wrong," he said.

However, the actor admitted that he had once fallen into that same trap. “The reason I chose to stay away from all that is sometimes it can spoil you. Initially, you have people who help you, but over a period of time, you expect that from everyone around you. It has happened to me in the past, and I am ashamed of it."

‘I Felt It Was Better To Be Independent’

Ajith further explained that moving to Dubai helped him distance himself from constant public attention and focus on his love for motor racing. “I moved to Dubai for that reason. To stay away from all the noise, I am primarily here for motor sports as the major circuits happen here. It is helping me. I am having to do everything by myself, and I am loving it," he shared.

Reflecting on how fame once made his life unnecessarily complicated, Ajith added, “If you had met me 20 years ago, you would have probably hated me. I probably had an entourage of people. It makes life difficult. The more people you have around you, the more things you have to deal with."

He concluded by emphasizing the emotional clarity that independence brings: “Over a period of time, you realize that you are doing that for them too. That’s too much emotional baggage to carry around. So I felt it would be better to be as independent as one can be."