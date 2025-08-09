Sooraj Barjatya Confirms New Family Drama With Salman Khan

Director Sooraj Barjatya is set to collaborate with Salman Khan once again, marking their return to the big screen with a family drama infused with romance, a genre that has defined many of their past blockbusters. The filmmaker revealed that the film will be officially announced in November this year.

A Story Tailored for Salman Khan’s Age and Persona

Speaking to India Today, Barjatya confirmed that he and Salman are currently developing the script. “Thoda waqt hai (There’s still time to that film). We are working on the story of the film with Salman bhai. But we will also have to have an age-appropriate script for the same. We will be announcing the film soon, probably in November. It features established actors, but we cannot talk much about it. It’s a family drama and a love story, a world that we present strongly in our films. I do feel responsible towards giving our audiences the stories that we believe and celebrate."

In an earlier conversation with Times Now, the director admitted that writing for Salman at this stage in his career is a creative challenge. “It will not be a new avatar for him because with me, Salman Bhai, we always want to bring back the simplicity, the extended family, and the happiness… chhoti chhoti cheezon mein khushi. But mujhe thoda waqt lagega because now we have to write for Salman bhai something that suits his age. That is a big challenge for me as a writer and as a director because we want him to be the same masti, same fun, but uss umar mein. It’s going to take me a little more time."

A Love Story Rooted in Small-Town Charm

The filmmaker also shared that the narrative will center on a boy and a girl from a small town trying to carve out their own identity. “It’s a pure love story," he revealed. True to Barjatya’s signature style, audiences can expect wholesome storytelling wrapped in warmth, family values, and heartfelt emotions.

A Legacy of Blockbusters Together

This project will be the duo’s first collaboration since the 2015 hit Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which also starred Sonam Kapoor. Their earlier partnerships include the timeless Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), and Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) — all of which became milestones in Hindi cinema.