HomeEntertainmentSonu Sood Marks Birthday With A Big Heart, Launches Old-Age Home For 500

Sonu Sood Marks Birthday With A Big Heart, Launches Old-Age Home For 500

Actor Sonu Sood marked his 52nd birthday on Wednesday with the launch of a heartfelt new initiative, an old-age home for around 500 senior citizens.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 08:08 PM (IST)

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Wednesday, and he decided to mark the occasion by announcing another special initiative. The "Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi" actor has announced an old-age home that will provide shelter and care to around 500 senior citizens.

The old age home is an attempt to create a safe, dignified, and loving environment for elders who do not have anyone to take care of them.

Along with shelter, these elderly people will also be provided medical care, along with nutritious meals, and emotional support.

However, this is not the first time Sood has associated himself with a humanitarian cause. In the past, he made headlines for helping migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and also supporting underprivileged students and patients.

The 'Dabangg' actor truly believes in giving back to society.

Wishing Sood on his birthday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu praised him for his unwavering commitment to philanthropy.

Applauding his selfless charity work, the CM penned a note on his official X handle saying, "Happy Birthday to the ever-inspiring Sonu Sood! Your selfless philanthropy and support for those in need have touched countless lives across the nation. May your year ahead be filled with happiness, health, and continued strength to keep making a difference. @SonuSood."

In the meantime, Sood celebrated his birthday in the presence of his fans and paparazzi.

In the video doing rounds on social media, he was seen dressed in a casual black shirt paired with dark blue jeans.

Sood was seen smiling as he cut the cake. However, the highlight was fans showering Sood with flower petals during the celebration.

Sood looked visibly humbled by all the love he received on his special day.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 08:08 PM (IST)
Sonu Sood
