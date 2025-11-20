Sonu Nigam Uses AI To Sing A Duet With Mohammed Rafi At Kashmir Concert. Watch

Sonu Nigam blended nostalgia with cutting-edge tech during his recent concert at Kashmir’s Sher-i-Kashmir International Convocation Complex (SKICC). In a stirring tribute to Mohammed Rafi, the singer recreated the legendary playback icon’s voice using AI and performed a live duet with him — a moment that left the audience stunned and teary-eyed. A fan who attended the show shared a clip online, and the video has since been winning hearts across social media.

Sonu Nigam performs duet with Mohammed Rafi's voice using AI

As the clip went viral, listeners praised the breathtaking mix of memory and modernity, calling the moment nothing short of magical. One fan who posted the video wrote, “I don’t know how many people can relate to this… but this is god himself.. what Sonu Nigam did tonight was nothing more than making us feel his divine presence #rafifanforlife.”

Comments quickly poured in under the clip. “This is absolutely Legendary ❤️🙌😍,” wrote one user. Another added, “Getting to see this concert live is a whole different level of magic ✨ You’re truly blessed to experience this concert in person ❤️🙌.” A fan summed up the emotion by saying, “When technology becomes pure emotion.”

Curiosity also sparked online, with a few wondering how the duet was created. “Was it Sonu’s voice prerecorded for Rafi or did he use AI to recreate Rafi’s voice?” one user asked. Another wrote, “Wow 😲best moment ever ❤️❤️❤️ Mo Rafi vs Sonu Nigam best AI video.” Echoing many sentiments, a user wrote, “The right way to use AI. How lovely ❤️.”

Sonu Nigam on use of AI

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sonu spoke about AI’s growing role in music and the recreation of iconic voices like Rafi and Kishore Kumar. Reflecting on the question, he said, “AI should be treated as an assistant, not as your boss. It’s a tool that can support creativity, but it should never replace the human soul that gives music its true essence.”

The Kashmir concert held added significance as it unfolded against the scenic Dal Lake with the Zabarwan Mountains towering in the backdrop — and was the first event of its scale in the region since the Pahalgam attack.

Sonu Nigam has also kicked off his Satrangi Re tour this month, covering seven cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Shillong and Delhi.