Ajay Devgn has returned to familiar turf with Son Of Sardaar 2, and audiences are clearly enjoying the ride. The family-friendly comedy sequel has delivered a solid opening, earning ₹7.25 crore on Day 1 and ₹7.50 crore on Day 2. That brings its total to ₹14.75 crore, according to early estimates from Sacnilk.

Helmed by National Award-winning director Vijay Kumar Arora, the film brings back Devgn’s signature desi humor. Backed by a vibrant ensemble cast—Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, and the late Mukul Dev—the film blends slapstick comedy with mass entertainment.

'Dhadak 2' Struggles to Match the Momentum

In contrast, Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is off to a slower start. The romantic drama, which explores themes of caste and social injustice, collected ₹3.5 crore on Day 1 and ₹3.75 crore on Day 2. Its total stands at ₹7.25 crore.

Despite being a spiritual successor to the 2018 film Dhadak, the movie is a remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, the film has earned praise for its emotional depth but is struggling to draw large crowds amid stiff competition.

The supporting cast includes Zakir Hussain and Saurabh Sachdeva, who lend gravitas to this intense love story set against the backdrop of caste discrimination and resistance.

Weekend Outlook: All Eyes on Word of Mouth

With the weekend still underway, there’s potential for shifts at the box office. However, Son Of Sardaar 2 has a clear edge at this stage, especially given the ongoing success of Saiyaara, which is nearing the ₹300 crore milestone. Meanwhile, Mahavtar Narasimha, an animated mythological feature, is also performing well in its second week.

Whether Dhadak 2 can build traction through strong word-of-mouth remains to be seen, but the current numbers highlight the public’s leaning toward familiar franchises and light-hearted storytelling.