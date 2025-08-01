Son of Sardaar 2 Review: No-Brainer Fun With Heart, Humour, And A Surprise You Can’t Miss

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentSon of Sardaar 2 Review: No-Brainer Fun With Heart, Humour, And A Surprise You Can’t Miss

Son of Sardaar 2 review: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur starrer is designed for the masses — a film to watch with family, laugh through, and walk out smiling.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 12:22 PM (IST)

Son of Sardaar 2 review: If you walk into films like 'Son of Sardaar' expecting lighthearted fun, gorgeous locations, over-the-top characters, and a plot that lets you turn your brain off for two and a half hours, you're in the right theatre. This masala entertainer promises a laugh-filled, tension-free ride and, to its credit, delivers exactly that. Films like these, with a strong commercial flavor, are essential for the survival of big-screen entertainment and continue to draw family audiences in droves. This time around, 'Son of Sardaar 2' brings together India, Pakistan, and even China, alongside a few familiar faces from patriotic cinema, Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff, not to mention a power-packed surprise cameo.

Son Of Sardaar 2 plot

Ajay Devgn returns as Jassi, who travels to England to win back his wife (Neeru Bajwa), only to discover she’s ready to file for divorce. His journey takes a twist when he meets Sukh’s (Mrunal Thakur) Pakistani family. Sukh, recently abandoned by her husband, has a daughter who’s fallen in love with a Sardar. But there's a catch, how will the Sardar’s Indian family agree to a match with a Pakistani household? That’s the chaos Jassi must sort out. What follows is a whirlwind of culture clashes, emotional drama, and comic misadventures.

How is Son Of Sardaar 2?

This is unapologetically a ‘leave-your-brains-at-home’ film, and it knows it. From the trailer itself, it’s clear the film isn't chasing narrative greatness but entertainment value. The humor lands well, with a particularly hilarious sequence inspired by 'Border' in the first half. Cinematographer Aseem Bajaj captures some stunning frames, while the music blends naturally into the narrative. Slogans of Hindustan Zindabad add a crowd-pleasing patriotic touch, and the India-Pakistan-China triangle is handled with surprising wit. The film doesn’t drag, offering enough comic punches to keep the mood upbeat throughout.

Performances

Ajay Devgn is in top form — charismatic, energetic, and clearly enjoying the madness. Mrunal Thakur is the scene-stealer here, matching Devgn’s energy beat for beat. Ravi Kishan is a riot with his brilliant Punjabi accent, easily outshining expectations. Seeing the late Mukul Dev on screen brings a wave of emotion. Neeru Bajwa, Vindu Dara Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Roshni Walia, Chunky Pandey, and Sharad Saxena all bring color to the ensemble with lively performances.

Writing & direction

Penned by Mohit Jain and Jagdeep Sidhu, the film may lack a strong story, but it compensates with a snappy screenplay and laugh-out-loud dialogues. Director Vijay Kumar Arora keeps the tone fresh and vibrant, ensuring there's never a dull moment. The comic timing is sharp, and the overall treatment is engaging enough to make you overlook the wafer-thin plot.

Music

The soundtrack complements the film’s energy well, with songs that pop up at the right moments and maintain the tempo. None are groundbreaking, but they serve their purpose within the narrative.

Verdict

'Son of Sardaar 2' may not be high art, but it never claims to be. It’s designed for the masses — a film to watch with family, laugh through, and walk out smiling. And yes, that final cameo? Definitely worth waiting for.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Ajay Devgn Mrunal Thakur Neeru Bajwa Son Of Sardaar 2
