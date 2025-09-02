The mystery surrounding Shraddha Kapoor’s LinkedIn profile has finally been resolved. Weeks after the actor complained that her account had been flagged as fake, her verified profile is now visible to other users on the platform. Screenshots of her page have since gone viral, with netizens particularly entertained by her candid, and hilarious, work experience section.

Shraddha’s LinkedIn journey

Within just a week of joining LinkedIn, Shraddha has amassed over 50,000 followers. The Stree 2 star has been actively posting, sharing that she hopes to document her “entrepreneurial journey” on the platform. Her profile highlights her role as co-founder of Palmonas, a luxury jewellery brand she helped launch last year. She has also listed herself as a self-employed actor since 2009, the year she made her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti.

Shraddha calls herself 'slowest Barista ever'

However, it was her early work experience that grabbed everyone’s attention. Shraddha revealed that during her time at Boston University, she held part-time jobs in the US—first as a barista at Starbucks in late 2005, and later as a sandwich maker at Einstein Bros Bagels in early 2006. Her humorous descriptions have fans in stitches.

On her Starbucks stint, she wrote, “I was the worst and slowest barista in Boston. I want to find all the customers and apologise.” For her bagel-making job, she added, “Made bagels, really good ones.”

Social media reactions

A Reddit user who shared a screenshot of her profile wrote, “Isko bhi US mein part time side income ke liye kamana pada (Even she had to earn side income through a part-time job in the US).” Another quipped, “Looks like the struggle was more for the barista customers.” A third chimed in, “Her descriptions for barista and bagel maker are cute!”

Shraddha had enrolled in Boston University to study Psychology in 2005 but left midway when she landed her first acting offer. Although Teen Patti (2009) failed at the box office, she found her breakthrough role in Aashiqui 2 in 2011, which catapulted her to stardom.

Shraddha's LinkedIn trouble

Last month, the 38-year-old actor revealed her LinkedIn account had been flagged as fake, leaving her unable to use it despite verification. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Dear LinkedIn @linkedin_in, I’m not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it’s fake. Can someone please help me? Account is made, premium and verified but no one else can see it. Want to start, getting an account itself has become a journey.”

With the issue now resolved, Shraddha is back on the platform, much to the delight of her fans.

On the work front

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, which became the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Prior to that, she starred in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, another commercial success.