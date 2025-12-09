The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday confirmed receiving a response from IndiGo Airlines to the show-cause notice issued after last week’s widespread flight cancellations shook the nation’s aviation sector.

In an official statement, DGCA revealed that IndiGo requested additional time to fully address the notice, explaining that pinpointing the exact cause of the operational chaos is "realistically impossible" and challenging given the airline’s complex and vast network.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received IndiGo's response to the Show Cause Notice issued in connection with the recent large-scale operational disruptions and flight Cancellations across the airline's network," DGCA said in a release.

The airline further sought more time to file a detailed response and conduct a comprehensive 'Root Cause Analysis' (RCA), arguing that the DGCA guidelines allow a 15-day timeline for responses. IndiGo said it plans to share detailed findings once the analysis concludes.

IndiGo Lists Factors That Sparked Chaos

IndiGo highlighted several preliminary factors contributing to the disruptions, notably the impact of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) Phase II rules.

Beyond the new crew-rostering regulations, IndiGo pointed to a combination of issues including “minor technical glitches,” schedule adjustments tied to the winter season, adverse weather, and an increase in overall air traffic congestion as factors that collectively strained its operations.

"Preliminary Contributing Factors: The airline suggests that the disruption resulted from a combination of the following factors, which coincided in lesser or greater measure: 1. Minor technical glitches. 2. Schedule changes linked to the start of the winter season. 3. Adverse weather conditions. 4. Increased congestion in the aviation system. 5. Implementation of and operation under the updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitation Phase II)," DGCA shared IndiGo's response

The airline stated that these overlapping challenges caused a dip in its On-Time Network Performance starting early December, which in turn affected crew availability. To regain control, IndiGo took the “drastic measure” of rebooting its entire network on December 5 by cancelling numerous flights to clear airport congestion, reposition crews and aircraft, and recover stranded passengers.

The DGCA’s show-cause notice had specifically held IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers accountable amid mounting frustration from passengers nationwide over the disruptions and delays.

This ongoing dialogue between IndiGo and DGCA marks a critical step as regulators seek to ensure stronger resilience and better management in India’s aviation system going forward.